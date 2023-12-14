Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 14, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Certain issues need to be resolved before you can proceed with a project or a venture. Things start looking in the positive direction on the financial front. Some of you can organise a bash with you first salary. A balanced approach to a workplace problem will give instant results. Academically, some of you are likely to perform beyond your own expectations. Just thinking about someone special on the social front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Love Focus: You can be double-timed on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will have to be on your toes today at work and may even have to share someone’s workload. Some of you may fail to continue your daily routine of exercises. You may be kept busy in doing up a new house that you have additionally acquired. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert. A treat is in store for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Your initiative will soon bring positive results on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Light Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. Whatever you have in mind, you will manage to implement it at work. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Those feeling stressed are likely to take a break by going on a vacation. Those thinking of renovation may be forced to shelve the project for sometime.

Love Focus: A passionate evening cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected quarter. You will need to get around someone’s rigid stance on the professional front to get your own way. Changes on the home front are likely, as you get a chance to implement your ideas. You are likely to find a way to do a job more efficiently. Good routine will restore your energy. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You can take a break to drive down to someone who is dear to you. Acquiring a new vehicle cannot be ruled out by some. It is best to avoid someone you are not too fond of. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. A property dispute may make some knock the court’s door. Someone may be waiting for an indication from you regarding an issue, so don’t disappoint.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to become stronger through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment. Putting a workplace issue that is not a priority will be a step in the right direction. Seeing new places, meeting new people is in store for some. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Good earning will make you splurge on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may have to get a project rolling quickly to beat the competition. Traveling brings you luck today, especially if you are looking for greener pastures. You are likely to put your plan into effect for acquiring a property that you have been eyeing for a long. Professionals will need to give adequate time to their clients if they want to retain them. Contrary to expectations, changes on the work front are expected to bring some positive changes.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Some of you can start preparing for the summer by buying summer products. You will manage to complete all unfinished tasks on the work front. You are likely to participate in a family function. Speed and comfort are foreseen for those undertaking a long journey.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you are likely to enjoy yourself to the hilt! Something most positive is likely to happen on the work front. Excelling in non-favorite subjects is indicated for some on the academic front. If health is what is bothering you, rejoice, as you are on the path to total fitness. A property is likely to come into your name. Making all the right moves on the social front is indicated.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruits.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may be called upon by someone for help, so don’t disappoint. Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-up. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. Property issues are likely to be resolved amicably. You may get totally involved in something that is on at home. A few hiccups on the financial front are foreseen.

Love Focus: Lover may complaint of your indifference, so handle the situation diplomatically.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone you don’t see eye to eye with may offer you an olive branch. This is an excellent time on the professional front when you get clients in droves. You will be able to establish yourself in your field of expertise. It is best not to start aiming for monetary returns till you become well-known. Children staying away from you may come to meet and make the day exciting. Those looking for love are likely to get lucky.

Love Focus: A minor tiff with lover or spouse is indicated, but you are likely to kiss and make up.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may have to put in extra hours in completing something at work today. Some of you may be given the reins of a family enterprise. Those doing night shifts may insist on revising the work schedule. You can undertake a journey to meet a family youngster. Remaining in touch with everyone on the social front is likely to give access to the family grapevine! Peace and harmony prevail on the home front. Things improve on the financial front.

Love Focus: Be particular to take your lover to a good joint to make the evening perfect.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Red

