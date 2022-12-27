Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Enjoy the day and try not to think too much. You'll get to work with your seniors and enjoy their company. There will be no need to worry about your finances because everything appears to be in order. You will have every reason to be happy, thanks to your good health. You've been busy for a while; now is the perfect opportunity to unwind with your loved ones. Your mood can be improved by taking a quick trip to a tranquil farmhouse or a rural resort. When settling a property dispute, you must exercise extra caution.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you must be patient and wait for the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A long vacation with your travel companion can be planned today if you take some time for yourself. You'll probably find a lot of happiness from your supportive family members. Your financial situation is likely to be excellent today, which will give you more confidence. You may want to think about going for a walk to make the most of your day. Investing in commercial property can be profitable. On the professional front, it is advised that you proceed with extreme caution in new projects.

Love Focus: Take the time to express yourself more fully when talking to your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today will bring you a lot of good things. You've been eating well and exercising, and today should be a great example of this. With the help of an expert, you are able to invest in mutual funds and stock market. Property transactions with a close friend or relative can be lucrative. Prior to taking advantage of any new opportunities at the workplace, you must focus on the necessary paperwork. Some people might experience a few issues today at home. Respond to it right away. Young people will be travelling soon! Before making significant decisions, students are advised to speak with their parents and teachers.

Love Focus: Youngsters can anticipate a romantic breakthrough and begin a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Most of you might have opportunities to demonstrate your value in the workplace and receive praise for it. You are advised to only rely on your highly effective financial strategies. You should spend time at home and refrain from ignoring your household duties. The time will be ideal for arranging a trip with your loved ones to a nearby location. Never invest in real estate hastily without first checking the facts and verifying the documents. You must prioritise maintaining your physical fitness and avoid procrastination.

Love Focus: You may probably find an old friend interesting and develop romantic feelings for them.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo natives can anticipate a fantastic day at work. Those who work in a family business might get new orders from a number of dependable customers. Most of you will see progress in your domestic relationships today as a result of your hard work. People who have been delaying a family vacation can now make arrangements. If you're looking to purchase a house or some land, things will probably work out in your favour. Those suffering from aches and pain might feel relieved today as the pain becomes manageable.

Love Focus: Single and eligible natives may come across suitable marriage proposals.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Professionals who put in a lot of effort may reap the rewards in the form of a raise or promotions. Your confidence is likely to increase today because your finances may be in order. The process of planning a trip can be energising. Those who intend to invest in a family property may get the paperwork rolling. Good opportunities for students to study abroad can be expected. To avoid a harsh reaction later, refrain from arguing with any family members. To improve wellness, incorporate yoga and meditation into your daily routine.

Love Focus: Some of you may find your secret admirer, which can make you curious.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

On the professional front, your efforts will probably yield positive outcomes today. Business owners might have excellent opportunities to grow their companies. You may lead a healthy life and the majority of your minor health problems are likely to be cured. Spending quality time with family is likely to strengthen your mind. Investing in a small property can be very profitable. A trip is better taken at a later date. Opportunities for various post-graduation courses will be favourable for students.

Love Focus: The stars are all in your favour today, and Cupid is all set to strike its arrow.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

As you spend time with your parents, you'll rediscover your unique relationship with them. Your positive attitude will increase your productivity today, which will earn you praise from your superiors at work. When you travel, your mood can be revived and you'll probably feel more energised. Go ahead with property deal with a known source only after due verification process. Students will become overburdened with their coursework. Backache sufferers are advised to seek medical attention as soon as possible and to stop self-medicating for better outcomes.

Love Focus: Those in long-distance relationships may be experiencing some difficulties.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is an excellent time to take a lengthy vacation and rediscover your inner strength. Your perspective on life may change as a result of this trip. Your superiors at work can now be heard praising your sincerity. The likelihood is high that everything will go well, and your financial situation may make you happy all the time. The arrival of a distant relative will typically make the family members happier. To increase fitness, incorporate a few challenging exercises into your daily schedule. Teachers will have time to talk with students about a range of topics, including relationships and careers.

Love Focus: You are advised to avoid taking any hasty decision, as this may take a toll on your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those who have minor health problems may recover quickly. At work, things may go well. You might continue to be well-liked by both your seniors and juniors. You'll need to spend more time with your parents and other family elders today. Your investments in bonds denominated in gold and silver will be profitable. It is suggested that anyone who is organising a vacation postpone all of their plans. People who want to invest in land might find decent deals. However, seeking professional advice is always recommended. For some time now, students have been advised to put off their travel plans.

Love Focus: You can take all your important decision concerning your love life with full confidence.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your financial position today will be strengthened by your responsible decision-making capabilities. You're likely to have a happy and healthy day ahead of you. The minor health problems troubling you so far are likely to go away. Deals can be made now for those who intend to purchase land in the surrounding area. A family vacation is ideal to be planned right now. Harmony might show up at home. You need to be more watchful and aware on the professional front. A difference of opinion with a senior may sour your mood.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you can expect very pleasant surprises.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, most things will work in your favour. Your career is probably going to be wonderful, and you might get new job opportunities abroad. Some of you might add a new exercise regimen that will eventually prove beneficial. Your finances will be excellent, which will result in a steady bank balance. Setting out on a brief journey can be enjoyable. The domestic front may be experiencing some turbulence. Before making any decisions, it is advised that you consult the family elders. People who intend to purchase land should postpone their plans and wait for a better offer.

Love Focus: You must plan a surprise to create memories with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

