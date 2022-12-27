Sagittarius Horoscope Today, December 27, 2022: A long vacation

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Being a strong and confident soul, you have always loved to explore the world around you. Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is a great time to embark on a long vacation and rediscover the power within you. This trip can change your perspective towards life. You have been a dedicated worker, and today your sincerity will be acknowledged and applauded by your seniors at your workplace. Most likely, your finances will be great today. However, you are advised not to overburden yourself.

Those suffering from minor health issues will experience great relief today. You will mostly enjoy the day with your loved ones at home. Before any property dealings, you are advised to study the papers. On the romantic front, things may be a bit difficult. However, a little maturity and patience and save your relationship. Students will get time to interact with their teachers on various issues like careers and relationships.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Sagittarius individuals love to do things with perfection and care. Today you will most likely feel motivated by your past decisions. Things will most likely be great, and your bank balance will give you all reason to be happy.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, you may find things pleasant and jubilant. Arrivals of a distant relative will most like uplift the mood of the family members. You are advised to maintain good communication with the older member of your family as it will prove beneficial for you.

Sagittarius Career Today

Continue your hard work and dedication, and this will reflect in your productivity today. Those who are in the education sector can expect lucrative job offers. Some of you may be offered a well-deserved pay hike. These positive developments will most likely boost your confidence today.

Sagittarius Health Today

Sagittarius natives are advised to be vigilant about their health, and this will certainly pay off in the long run. Overall, you are expected to have a healthy day. You can include a few rigorous exercises in your daily routine.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Soon things will be in your favour. As of now, you are advised to avoid taking any hasty decision, as this may take a toll on your relationship. You must wait for the storm to settle. Those who are in a long-term relationship need to be more careful.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

