Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 5, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.

Creating a positive environment will keep you fit. Jewellers or those in the gold trade can expect a profitable day. A business trip will bring success as you meet your goals. A helpful relative may make your work easier. Traveling with a group to an exciting destination is possible, but could be tiring. A new possession might distract you from important tasks.

Love Focus: Your partner will reciprocate your romantic gestures.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Relaxation methods may work wonders today. Financial issues can be resolved. Business owners should expect profits. A guest’s arrival may uplift the home atmosphere. A family vacation may be fun-filled. A new purchase will make you feel exclusive. Progress in studies will boost your confidence.

Love Focus: You may enjoy some exclusive moments with your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Changing your diet is necessary to stay energetic. Financial assistance may come your way. Heeding professional advice may benefit you. Homemakers may plan some changes in the house décor. A trip to an exotic place is likely today. Caution is needed regarding a property deal, so stay vigilant.

Love Focus: Lovers may experience a special time filled with love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

You may decide to improve your fitness if you are out of shape. Financial opportunities will boost your income. You may finish pending work tasks today. Spending quality time with family will bring satisfaction. An outing with friends is planned and will be thrilling. Your property concerns may prove unfounded.

Love Focus: Love life may take a nosedive as the relationship threatens to get spoilt.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Keeping fit is your mantra and you will manage to achieve it. Tighten your belt on the financial front. A word of praise from a superior is likely to make your day. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. You will manage a helping hand for household chores.

Love Focus: Love and concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Your health will stay excellent as you prioritize it. Financial management will be successful. Recognition in fields like science and medicine is possible. You’ll show creativity when arranging your living space. Finding suitable accommodation will be easy. A property issue could cause tension with someone close.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may face some challenges.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A new routine may not be enjoyable but will help in the long run. Avoid starting new projects at work due to potential obstacles. Heed sensible advice to avoid trouble. A profitable deal will be closed despite fierce competition. A new vehicle will ease commuting. The arrival of someone at home will bring excitement.

Love Focus: Your romantic life will thrive through shared moments.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

A new diet plan will improve your health. Those considering a franchise can expect good returns. A job change may not go as planned, so reconsider it. You might celebrate an event or someone’s success soon. Confiding in parents will provide helpful guidance. Offering assistance to someone in need will be appreciated.

Love Focus: You may feel romantic, so plan a special dinner for your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

A healthy option promises to lead you to perfect fitness. Spend only on the essentials, if you want money to last. You will be able to keep your coffers brimming and enjoy your wealth too. Your desire to visit a tourist destination is likely to get fulfilled soon. Don’t let frustration get the better of you in a domestic situation. A property deal is likely to favour you, so go in for it.

Love Focus: Plans may be afoot for a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: White

Health improvements may pay off today. You may find ways to increase savings. You may need to plan a trip for urgent matters. Property investments will yield good returns. Academic progress will boost confidence. You might get involved in organizing a family event. You may plan to buy a dwelling unit for commercial purposes.

Love Focus: A perfect match may need further consideration.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Following a set diet will benefit your health. Financial concerns will ease as you manage to save well. Home will be peaceful, allowing you to relax. A vacation outside the city will be refreshing. Those seeking property are likely to secure a loan.

Love Focus: Love at first sight may be a possibility for some!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Shopping for essentials is likely to keep some of you busy. Now is a good time to consolidate work gains. Those suffering are likely to overcome a persistent skin issue. Be mindful of the emotions of your spouse or family elders. A busy but enjoyable period is ahead. Professional and academic pursuits will go well.

Love Focus: Romantic signs will bring you immense joy.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Grey