Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 8, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You might be able to bring on a new client at work if you put in the extra effort and stay focused. As a precaution today, you might want to watch out for your health more than usual. Money may remain tight, but there will be no problems paying the regular bills. Someone in the extended family may invite you to join them at their home for a get-together. Travelers may need to think about the forecast before setting out. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Your significant other may not see things from your perspective, so remain calm and patient as you explain the situation.

Lucky Number: 22

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Tread with patience to make the most of the day. There is a chance that you may be involved in a financial argument today. Some members of your family may love you more than you realize. A coworker may give you a glowing recommendation. You may experience an abundance of energy and activity. You might be able to catch up to your peers if you accept academic help from a qualified mentor. Your social standing will most likely improve.

Love Focus: You got to work with your significant other to lessen the unusual tensions in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Enjoy the material and luxuries you have today, Gemini. You might find happiness in the prospect of additional financial resources that could boost your current income. You may also find comfort in the fact that some of your older investments are showing signs of renewed strength. There's a chance that your loved ones may surprise you with a gift. Things at home could be relatively calm. Your professional life may remain smooth and steady. Also, the possibility of a higher-level position for you exists. Your compensation package may also increase. Your health may be fine, so you may not need to worry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Disagreements with your partner can harm your relationship. To restore order, stay calm and avoid arguments.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer, investing in shares may help you keep your money flowing. You can easily borrow money for a new project that may grow in the coming years. Family may plan a vacation to celebrate your success. The family member's joy may bring you peace and contentment. You may get a chance to join a prestigious organisation as a senior leader today. Domain experts may recognize your work experience and talent. However, your health may suffer if you don't manage your stress. Practicing self-love may be all you need for good health.

Love Focus: Avoid rushing in heart matters today. Relationships may require you to maintain dignity. Positive thinking can improve your relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you may plan to book a property today. Your finances may be booming, allowing you to spend on luxury. Your financial partner may provide expert inputs to help you increase your income. Your family may be surprised by your unexpected success. You may learn to manage your weight and keep your body flexible. You may need to analyze your work and upgrade your skills to succeed professionally. There may be moments of disappointment today, but remember, dreams come true with hard work and true intentions.

Love Focus: Maintaining a focus on the qualities you seek in a partner may be beneficial. Your significant other might send you positive vibes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo, today is a great day, as everything seems to be going well. Today, you may have the best finances, family, and health. With your current income, you can cover daily costs. You can invest in multiple places. Your family may support how you make money. You may have fun with a cousin who's returned from overseas. You can go on a family pilgrimage. Your health can ease your life, so take care of it today. You can climb mountains, finish work, and walk far without feeling tired. You may thank God, too.

Love Focus: It's a beautiful day for love! You can play soft music, light a candle, and sway all day. You can tell your beloved how much you care.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today may be a mixed bag of emotions. You may be interested in upgrading investments and may revamp your finances. Pending financial matters may be finalized today, bringing relief. You may hear positive news about your child's admission. Affairs at home may remain cordial and harmonious. At work, watch your words today. Balance your work and personal life, and you may find everything good. Physically and mentally, you might be feeling fantastic. You could also plan a trip to a nearby attraction.

Love Focus: Make time for your partner today. You may discuss your professional goals and be glad your partner can relate. You may also experience love and peace.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today may be a good day financially, Scorpios. Feel free to invest. You could find money coming to you from several avenues. Deals you thought were doomed may turn profitable. You may be happy with your work and have supportive colleagues. You may be satisfied with your health and try to stay fit and healthy. You may get a clean bill of health from an expert, which will be a relief. You may be able to take an exotic vacation soon if you can plan well.

Love Focus: A lovely surprise and some endless conversation may make the day memorable.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What a perfect day, Sagittarius! An old investment may do well. You can share your growing wealth with your partner. You may also get involved in charity because you believe in sharing your blessings with others. Today may be a good day to let go of old grudges and get along with family. Work may leave you mentally drained by the day's end. Having a healthy coping mechanism for stress may be helpful. You may get clarity about blocked payments today. Playing your cards well may help your career.

Love Focus: The romantic mood in the air may make you feel more passionate than usual about your romantic relationships. Enjoy the wonderful day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Capricorn, you may not have any financial worries as your savings may be enough. Those in business are likely to multiply their money. You can grow operations and profits. A family member who doesn't live with you may become a source of worry. They may need your attention, so spend time with them. Your excellent work in your field may be recognised. You may get a raise or promotion for your hard work. You might find yourself partaking in pleasurable pursuits.

Love Focus: Miscommunication with your partner is likely, so be careful. Today, think before speaking.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day may bring financial growth and stability. You may do well in the infrastructure industry and make a handsome profit. Keep things going, and the world is for you to enjoy! You may want to confide in some colleagues and create a professional success plan. You may win with faith and confidence. Your family may remain your backbone today. Their selflessness may be your strongest suit. Maintaining your health is likely to be a source of pride. You may work hard to keep your body strong and flexible. Your health may allow you to play team sports with friends.

Love focus: Slow down your work so you can spend time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, most things may go your way today. Your funds may grow gradually with no cash crunch. Excess funds may allow you to take a family vacation soon. Love and understanding may surround you. You may get promoted if you lead at work. Your fearlessness and energy may help your career. Your health may be good, and you may enjoy routine tasks. You may prefer natural remedies for minor health issues. Today is a good day for those who want to shift their base abroad.

Love Focus: Keep communication lines open to avoid unnecessary arguments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Sky Blue

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON