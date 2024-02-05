All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 05, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A boost in income is foreseen. There is an urgent need to become health conscious for those getting out of shape. A great time is foreseen on the professional front today. A surprise party for a family member or a friend will be a thumping success. Enjoying a vacation is on the cards. Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some. Spiritual minded are likely to feel at peace with themselves.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved is on the cards, so think up something exciting.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A piece of good news can be expected on the financial front. Some health conscious persons can graduate to doing weight training. A responsibility taken up by you on the professional front may have to be discharged in a timely manner, so remain at it till completion. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand on the home front by taking initiative. An exciting vacation is in the offing for some.

Love Focus: Romantic overtures get positive response, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A fine day is foreseen for those trying to improve their financial status. Weight watchers will need to keep a tight control over what they consume today. Someone on the professional front is ready to throw a spanner in the works to discredit you, so be careful. Sending off a family member to a distant location may make you emotional. Accompanying someone on an exciting outing is indicated. A religious ceremony undertaken may prove mentally calming.

Love Focus: Impressing an opposite number is likely to set in motion a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial stability. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A new qualification or skill promises to enhance your employability. A family issue may need to be tackled diplomatically. Taking the lead in organising a trip will be much appreciated by others. Your social life appears most happening. Acquiring property is on the cards.

Love Focus: A great time is foreseen for lovers today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Windfall can be expected by some as wealth comes their way. This is the right time to start doing something physical. A profitable day is foreseen, when professionals are likely to make a lot of money. Achievements of a family youngster can make you proud. Travelling stars look bright, so plan an outing with your dear ones. With your popularity on the rise, some important people are likely to come into your contact.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to make the day enjoyable for you, so expect an entertaining evening.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. An exciting evening out with friends is foreseen, so don't forget to dress your best! Those in the promotion zone can count on stepping up the corporate ladder. Homemakers are likely to exceed the budget in building their homes. An overseas vacation is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. An invitation to a party or function is likely and will prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Lover's insistence on an outing is likely to get you into the mood for romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Monetary benefits are foretold for some. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently on the health front. At work, you may find it difficult to keep your motivation at the highest level. Lot of hectic activity is foreseen on the domestic front. Travel bug may bite some and make them go. Finding time for a social commitment appears difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Love Focus: You can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Government employees will finally receive the much awaited arrears. Changing your routine will be good for your health. Those newly employed are likely to party with their first salary soon. Resolving a misunderstanding on the domestic front may become important. A trip to a relatives place is indicated and will get you in an upbeat mood. Engaging yourself in something you enjoy is likely to give you much pleasure today.

Love Focus: Eligible will be able to find a life partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. A new exercise regime will prove effective in coming back in shape. You will manage to take the right decision regarding a professional matter. A relaxed atmosphere can be expected at home. Certain circumstance may not allow you to enjoy a journey fully, but you will still make the most of it. Meeting new people will be more like meeting of the minds and you will enjoy it thoroughly.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, so take spouse or lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Receipt of previous arrears will make you financially stronger and enable you to realise your dreams. Pursuing a field sport will keep you trim and fit. Efforts on the professional front will get you the kind of recognition you desire. Spouse will do much to brighten up the domestic front. A long journey may be undertaken. An invitation to a party or function may provide you an opportunity to meet someone special.

Love Focus: Strengthening the bonds of love is indicated with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Those with the desire to make a lot of money can expect a field day today! You will need to do something to remain fit. Your efforts will bring you at par with others at work. Don’t implement your ideas at home without the consent of other family members. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town. You are likely to enjoy the company of a new friend on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to turn on your charm to turn the evening into a romantic one!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A financial transaction will be in your favour and add to your wealth. You will achieve perfect health through your endeavours. A profitable deal is likely to come your way. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting times ahead! Organising a fun trip cannot be ruled out for some. Giving a helping hand on the social front for organising an event or function will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach