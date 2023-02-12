Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 12, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Overspending is possible and may upset your personal budget. You will need to be more serious on the professional front, so as not to give wrong impression to higher ups. Someone in the family can become your guide and mentor. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Neglect on the health front can prove expensive for you.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover over an issue is possible and may even turn ugly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financially, things may not look too bright as expenses rise. Someone's advice on the health front is likely to come handy in achieving total fitness. You can become a victim of someone's conspiracy at work. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some. A family youngster may need to be kept on a tight leash.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover may prove difficult, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A monetary help will be forthcoming and help you in financing something important. There is a good opportunity waiting for you, so make the most of it. Differences with spouse can vitiate domestic environment. A property deal may go sour and make you miss a good opportunity. You will take the opportunity of inviting a senior over to your place. You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell!

Love Focus: Lover may remain adamant and not agree to your suggestions on a domestic issue.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Performing well on the academic front will not pose many difficulties for you. You will prove a great source of strength to someone close. A workout routine may seem physically exacting. Efforts will be needed to keep your bank balance healthy. Things at work are likely to turn out favourable as you implement some new ideas. A domineering family elder can become an interfering presence in your life.

Love Focus: An office romance may take roots and make workplace fun for some!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A good morning workout will keep you feeling fresh the whole day. You always manage to overspend, because you want the best. Family members can gang up against you over an issue and make you see red. A short out-of-town trip will prove most rejuvenating. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. You may not have your way at work and may feel quite frustrated about it.

Love Focus: There is much that is positive happening on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Home remedy is likely to work wonders for a minor ailment and restore your health. On the financial front, safe investment options are likely to appeal to you more. If you want luck to smile on you, make some efforts. Organising a function at home will prove hectic, but enjoyable. A property you are eyeing may prove way beyond your reach. Something you have achieved on the academic front may make you feel mighty pleased with yourself.

Love Focus: Love enters your life to spread happiness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Too many distractions may keep you from picking up the pace at work. You will need to avoid excesses to maintain your health. Your suggestions on the domestic front will be welcomed by spouse. Driving to a distant place may prove to be lots of fun. Property owned by you is likely to give good monetary returns. A financial setback may make you do a rethink on investments.

Love Focus: Right approach promises to bring you closer to the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. A lifestyle change is possible for some, just to live healthily. A pressing job may not allow you to fully enjoy a social gathering. Those travelling are likely to enjoy special treatment. A property may fetch you a handsome price. You can get on the wrong side of a parent or family elder over some personal issue.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you may bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. Adding to the clients' list is indicated for some on the professional front. You will manage to remain regular in your workouts. Chatting up with old friends and colleagues will prove immensely enjoyable. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. Don’t take any chances on the road.

Love Focus: Chance of getting romantically linked to a workplace colleague or an acquaintance is possible.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those working on commission basis are likely to make it big. Opportunities to better the performance are yours for the asking on the professional front. A property deal may prove profitable, as you get it much below the market price. Your guesswork on the academic front is likely to be bang on and benefit you. A change in vacation plan is possible. Your love for street food can play havoc with your system.

Love Focus: Those in love run the risk of being jilted.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Profits accrue for industrialists and entrepreneurs. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Decisions taken by you on the professional front will pass scrutiny. Friends and well-wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favour.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially, you remain secure and may focus on enhancing your earnings. Those planning to switch jobs may find this an ideal period. Coming back in shape will not be as difficult as it had initially seemed. A relaxing time is foreseen at home in the company of your near and dear ones. A property related issue will be successfully dealt with. Your efforts on the academic front will ensure that you remain with the top-notchers.

Love Focus: Problems threaten to crop up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

