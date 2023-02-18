Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 18, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The day's agenda can be heavy on financial details. An argument or dispute with your parents can dampen your spirits. Taking pride in your work will give you a new lease on life at the office. You should be careful about your diet and exercise routine to ensure good health. Increase your study time and look for fresh approaches to ensure success. An unorthodox and exciting vacation will be ideal for savoring every moment.

Love Focus: You may arrive at the point in your romantic life where you've always envisioned yourself.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may receive some welcome but unexpected family news. Maintain your diligent efforts to succeed. Taking unnecessary risks today could get you in trouble. Spend some time with nature, grab some fresh air to aid the body's innate ability to heal. You may find the perfect location for your new office or shop. Parents may want to gift a policy to children that will serve as a long-term investment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Planning a surprise for your loved one is one way to show them how much you care.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Put your idle funds to work for you by investing them somewhere profitable. Attempt to organize a fun and exciting outing for the whole family. You might be up to the challenges you've been given in your professional life. Get plenty of rest and eat well to stay healthy. You should budget your travel costs in advance if you want a relaxing vacation. Negative emotions may persist if your mind is preoccupied with unwanted ideas.

Love Focus: If one partner is extremely needy, romance can take a back seat.

Lucky Number: 11

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Investments made in successful companies in the past will yield a handsome return. Parents are still likely to help you out despite your unpredictable behavior. Improving your ability to interact with upper management should boost your career. Your vacation will go off without a hitch. Never take any action based on hearsay; always double-check. You appear to be in superb health. Don't rush into buying a plot of land; instead, consider your priorities.

Love Focus: Keeping your pride in check when having a serious conversation with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some good news on the work front can be expected today. You'll spend time thinking of ways to help your kids out of a jam. Some of you may reboot from a problem that has been hanging in since long. Students will be liberated from the difficulties of their current educational situation. A trip to a sacred site could be very restorative for your soul. Working out regularly can be a great way to maintain your health and fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your long-term partner might surprise you with a nice response very soon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Sharing joy with others will have a positive effect on your own health. It will be best to put off making major financial choices until later. You may begin to realize how effective an employee suggestion programme is. Before buying a plot or land, ensure you've thoroughly reviewed all associated legal documents. Try not to get caught up in the chaos of things around you. Some may go for a road trip just for fun.

Love Focus: Indulging in the company of your sweetheart is like watering a flower; it brings you closer together.

Lucky Number: 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Communicating honestly will positively affect children. Expenses may likely stay under control, and there may be no financial difficulties. Do not rush to take up a new job. Invest in your well-being by giving yourself time to relax and rejuvenate. If you embark on a lengthy journey, you will get there without any problems. Changes in circumstances may force you to make a U-turn.

Love Focus: Strengthening one's trust in one's romantic partner keeps that trust from dwindling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Business people can expect stiff competition in the retail industry. If you're going for a promotion or higher office, your loved ones will greatly help. Working in a highly competitive industry calls for a commitment to lifelong learning and skill development. Being proactive on the health front is likely to attract benefits you haven’t yet thought about. Get ready for a fantastic vacation by packing your bags.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: To build trust in a relationship, you need only take pleasure in your partner's company.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Find novel solutions to the recent disagreements you've had with relatives. It's likely that speculating will yield monetary gains for some today. Remember to enjoy some quality time with your kids. Take advantage of any new doors that interest you because they might not come knocking again. If you prefer your vacations to include a little excitement, make some plans and get out of town.

Love Focus: Those in a committed relationship may be able to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Investors must exercise extreme caution and avoid scams. Troubles at home are likely to arise due to a confession made by a child or other family member. Some of you have a good chance of getting hired by a prestigious firm. Maintain harmony by avoiding rigid behavior. Avoid overdoing anything if you wish to maintain good health Plan a trip away with your partner to spark some passion and attraction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A warm, wonderful, and romantic evening is on the cards for you and your significant other.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Profits could be made through the successful implementation of brilliant ideas. An entirely new perspective will add a spark to the family's happiness. Putting aside your hot temperament may be necessary when interacting with employees you dislike. Examine your expectations for the trip and those of your travel companion before you leave. Those dealing with a health issue may find relief from a home remedy. Experts in marketing or real estate may need to maintain a strong work ethic to achieve their objectives.

Love Focus: You can maximise your romantic partnership by adding some zest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The spiritual and physical benefits of meditation and yoga can be palpable today. In a family property dispute, try to avoid adding unnecessary complications. Stay accessible to anyone in the family who might be struggling. There is a good chance of winning a large sum of money. A good day at work can leave you feeling satisfied and happy. Participating actively in a social function can bring you in limelight.

Love Focus: Singles looking to find love may benefit from a creative and risk-taking attitude.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON