Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 2

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Moodiness of spouse or a family member will need to be tackled with tact. Avoid delay in a journey by setting out early. You can become conscious of your shortcomings and try to improve yourself. You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. You are likely to enjoy good health as you slowly turn into a fitness freak.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front may upset you.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone’s guidance on the academic front is likely to hold you in good stead. Socially, you can expect friends to mill around you today. Your refined ways are likely to impress someone important. Experimenting with your diet has its plus points, so go ahead. At work, a situation may get out of hand, but you will manage to bring it under control. Opening a new avenue for earning cannot be ruled out. Differences with spouse cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You will manage to recover completely from an ailment. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. A trip may prove enjoyable. Acquiring new property is on the cards. You are likely to think better ways of doing, what you do best. You will complete all the pending work through your focussed approach. Don't become too liberal with money, as you may overstretch the budget.

Love Focus: Going by your mood, it is likely to be no holds barred on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Spouse may require emotional support, so be available for him or her. A medicine you are taking will help you get rid of your ailment sooner than you expect. Despite having your fingers in many pies on the professional front, you are likely to give a good account of yourself. You will manage to stick to your plan for repaying a loan without default.Someone is likely to reciprocate in a befitting manner for the good turn done to him or her by you.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. Going for an overnight stay in an exotic location with someone near cannot be ruled out. Someone may try to take advantage of your kind nature, so remain wary. Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. You will need to get deeply involved in your current project, as leaving it on others may not work.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You are likely to handle some family issues with firm but fair hand. A package tour at a bargain price may tempt you to set out on a vacation. You can become oversensitive to an inadvertent remark of a near and dear one. You may have to share the burden of a colleague at work for a temporary period. A new opportunity to make money is likely to be seized by some. Those feeling low on the professional front are likely to bounce back stronger, sooner than they expect.

Love Focus: Cupid smiles on those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10,12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): This seems to be a hectic time for you, when you may have too many things on your hands. Joining a friend to get back in shape will be a good idea. A leisure trip with friends is foreseen, but may waste a lot of time. Some professionals are likely to expand their business to other cities. You may feel burdened by someone asking for a lift on daily basis. A new venture is likely to become profitable, but not to the expected limit.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory through much sharing and caring.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your ideas on the home front will be smoothly implemented. Travel bug may bite some and take them someplace exotic. Spending time in shopping will be time well spent. You gel well with a new acquaintance. Adding to your wealth is a foregone conclusion, as opportunities for making money come to you. A jog a day keeps the doctor away will be followed in letter and spirit. You can become the target of back biting at work.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Buying a new vehicle is on the cards for some. You will take care of an outstanding loan by repaying it as quickly as possible. Your reputation is likely to soar both on the personal and professional fronts. You are likely to bring about some positive changes on the work front. Willing workers may prove a blessing to those saddled with an important project on the professional front. Someone will be in the mood to shower favours on you, so enjoy!

Love Focus: You may be compelled to keep romance on the backburner, due to some pressing issues.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A property deal may be clinched by some at a bargain price. You are likely to make good time in a long journey. A fantastic break will find you on cloud nine! You remain in an upbeat mood the whole day. Spouse or a family member is likely to cater to all your needs and prove a pillar of strength. Professionally, you will be capable of tackling the most difficult tasks. Your outgoing nature is likely to make you the life of the party.

Love Focus: Love life needs rekindling, so bring some imagination into play!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy. There is an outside chance of meeting a person today, who will help you out. Spirituality may have special significance for you and make you more religious-minded. Curb wasteful expenditure by limiting shopping to bare essentials. A new start may be made by some to regain total health. Some of you can waste a lot of time in domestic issues. Regular practice will pay rich dividends for some in the sports arena.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may occupy your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): It is best not to take an offence if someone questions your authority on the domestic front. Some of you may need to bring the fun element back into your life. Some good opportunities are likely to come your way. Financial front remains stable and helping someone out with money will not be a problem. Joining a gym to achieve perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Hiring experts will not only ease your job, but will also give a more professional touch to your field of work.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

