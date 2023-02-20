Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 20, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may think of some good investment options and re-evaluate your budget. Some of you may spend the day at home and enjoy soulful music. Great things, rewards, and recognition are predicted on the work front. Those who are working on their fitness goals may achieve desired results. A property dispute appears inevitable for some. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: A misunderstanding with your love partner may be resolved today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Receiving money from unexpected sources is indicated. Things may be good at home and a family member may cook something special for you. Some of you may receive hike and appreciation for their hard work. A gastronomical delight is waiting for you today, so watch out what you eat. This is the time to consolidate your achievements on the academic front. Participating in an event is indicated and will be loads of fun.

Love Focus: Things on the relationship front may not move as planned; maintain a low profile.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Off White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

High-risk investments may get you good returns in the near future. You may meet your old friends or favorite cousins today and have a great time with them. Coworkers may not be able to help you with something today. All your health issues may vanish and you may feel better now. Everything seems in sync, but avoid travelling unless really important. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it.

Love Focus: Enjoying fun activities with love partner is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your business may start taking off and you may work towards achieving your business goals. A property-related issue may hamper harmony on the home front and cause you stress. Things may go as per your expectations on the work front and you may meet your targets. A business meeting may make some of you travel out of town. Some drastic dietary changes are indicated. Excelling in academics is foretold for some.

Love Focus: Singles may meet new people and find someone to start a relationship with.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Expenses and financial conditions seem to be balanced. Someone close may call or message you and it may brighten your mood. Good property deals are on the way for those looking to invest in the property market. You may try something new and creative at work as monotony is not your thing. Some may ditch spicy and heavy dishes and prefer taking on a detox diet. Family members may come together to celebrate your achievements on the academic or career front.

Love Focus: Singles may find someone quite attractive and plan ways to connect with him or her.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Hard work and consistency may open door to prosperity. A tensed situation between you and a family elder may affect the domestic harmony. Those looking for new opportunities on the work front are likely to strike the right chords. You may be in pink of your health and focus on boosting immunity. A trip with a business partner may turn out favourable. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers.

Love Focus: Your current relationship may make you feel secure.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It is a good day when your business may flourish and your income may increase. Get ready for some good news on the home front as well. New work settings may boost your ability and confidence to perform better. Some health issues may trouble you and some of you may suffer from backache or cold. You may be little tempted to spend on something expensive today. You may remain much sought after on the academic front.

Love Focus: Disagreement between you and your beloved may cause you trouble.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you may plan to start a new business with an acquaintance. A property deal may turn out to be beneficial for some. Your parents may support your decision. Your financial condition may improve as your past investments may start reaping rewards for you. A home remedy may help deal with a persistent health issue. Those in the academic field may get the break they had been seeking for long.

Love focus: You are going to reveal your romantic side to surprise your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Research is important before investing money. Some family issues may crop up and cause you mental tension. Some changes are also indicated on the work front. A new venture may start taking off. Do not criticize your family members as it may create needless chaos. You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: It is the right time to take your relationship to the next level.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money may be easy to come by with your hard work. Property dealers may have a busy day. Dietary changes may ensure a marked improvement in your health. Avoid being aggressive and find out the ways to deal with situations that may aggravate your temperament. Family elders may travel out of the town to attend a family event. Things move smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Avoid questioning your beloved over any matter.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may get rid of a chronic health issue and feel better. Some more documentation may be required for a business loan to be approved. Your loved ones may not be able to understand your point of view clearly. Avoid taking any kind of major career decision today. Some may plan an exotic trip and try to enjoy the day to the fullest. Admission to the institution of your choice is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Your partner may be busy today and find it hard to respond to your calls or messages. Try to be supportive and patient today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your expensive spending habits may affect you negatively on the financial front. Loved ones or friends may appreciate you for being a kind soul. Dealing with some unexpected factors may make you feel uncomfortable today. It's time to focus on completing old projects and show consistency at work. You may try all the ways to maintain your good health.

Love Focus: Singles may meet someone likeminded and think about taking things forward.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

