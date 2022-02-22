Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 22, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some may get cash flow in from some unexpected sources. Some may plan to shift to a new home or city. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. This is a good day for travelling long distance. Don’t let up on your efforts on the academic front, if you want to perform consistently. An important work can be initiated which is set to brighten future prospects.

Love Focus: Some may get chance to enjoy a romantic and fun-filled evening.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You should take care of your monthly budget while spending on the things that are not necessary. This is going to be an excellent day on the family front. You may get valuable relationship advice from a reliable source today. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. You may feel you could have done better on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may take some mature decisions and think about getting married to your lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some may have to travel a lot to make your plan work as per your desire. It is a good idea to spend your money on something that has a use for all, so think about it. Freelancers can strike a deal for a monthly fixed amount for the services rendered. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Your strategy may not be totally successful on the academic front, so make appropriate changes.

Love Focus: Try to appreciate the efforts of your partner to make love life spicy and sparkly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some may add capital to their existing business to take it to the next level. Some of you may be tasked to ferry a relative to his or her place. You may get job offers or a chance to show your actual potential at work. This is a good day on the health front and you may feel a sense of excitement today. Thoroughness may be sacrificed in your eagerness to touch upon everything cursorily on the academic front. Positive thoughts will bring positivity to your environment.

Love Focus: Some new developments may encourage a fresh start on the love front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may have to pay school or college fees or medical bills today. Avoid investing in property or real estate market today. You will find yourself in a prestigious position at work. This is thanks to your excellent showing. You have excellent health and now you are more confident than ever. Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now. Attending a social gathering will let you unwind.

Love Focus: Passionate evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may think about some other ways to boost your income. Some good property deals are predicted. Trip to a spiritual place may turn out to be a life changing experience for some. You will be able to get the things done that you had desired for long on the domestic front. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam. Meeting new people and visiting new places may fill you with new hopes and enthusiasm.

Love Focus: Good news may keep the home front joyous and give an opportunity to be together with loved ones.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may buy a flat, plot or house. Some may go on trips and splurge on comfort and luxury. You may be busy in arranging house warming party or shifting to a new home. You should pay attention towards self-care and focus on soothing activities like yoga. Participating in a social event will prove most enjoyable. Professionally and academically, a good phase begins that will give you an edge over others.

Love Focus: You may find comfort and peace by spending time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is the right time to get back to business and think about innovative ways to promote it. You may get job offers from big and reputed companies. Think twice before splurging on vacations and holiday parties. Someone in family may get suitable marriage proposal or selected in prestigious company. Those who have been neglecting their health, they need to be cautious now.

Love Focus: Those who have been in bad relationships for long, they need to take required actions now.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some may take authorities role around home responsibilities. You should not get out of control with your expenses. This is an excellent day on the professional front and you should be ready for magical things to happen at office. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Home affairs are likely to be discharged to the satisfaction of all by some homemakers. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny.

Love Focus: There are chances that your partner may not appreciate your efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There are chances that your brilliant ideas may get you appreciation. Some may think about new ways to boost income and investment plans. Younger may share something important with you and seek your guidance. You can become a friend, guide and philosopher to a youngster. Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. You may feel motivated and ready to set new goals to transform yourself completely.

Love Focus: You may also get a surprise gift from your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may think about working with someone in partnership. You may find it hard to deal with the attitude and stubborn nature of your partner or kids. You may start something new that may prove beneficial in the near future. This is a good day on the health front and you may achieve all your fitness goals soon. A tough competition will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front. You may decide to befriend someone you had recently met.

Love Focus: Your new relationship may start taking off and you may get chance to know your partner better.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone in your family may make you proud by his or her academic or professional achievements. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front. You may do some charity and help the poor and needy. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. You should take precautions if you are travelling as, you may catch seasonal diseases.

Love Focus: You may be worried about the health of your spouse or partner today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

