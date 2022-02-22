Pisces Daily Horoscope for February 22: Here’s why health is a concern
- Dear Pisces, be in a good mood today and plan to enjoy adventurous activities. This is a moderate day on the family front. You may be worried about the health of your spouse or partner today.
PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)
This may be a fruitful day; you just need to be cautious on the love front. You may be in a good mood today and plan to enjoy adventurous activities or movies with colleagues or friends. Someone in your family may make you proud by his or her academic or professional achievements. Some may think about doings something for poor and needy or participate in social events.
Some misunderstandings may crop up between you and your spouse or partner. You should take the first step to make things right. There are chances that your partner may not respond positively, but things can be normal with long and open communications.
What lies further? Read ahead
Pisces Finance Today
This is a good day on the financial front. You may do some charity and help the poor and needy. Some may buy expensive luxurious items or household appliances.
Pisces Family Today
This is a moderate day on the family front. You may have to attend a social event with your parents. Someone in family may tie a knot and it may keep you busy in preparation.
Pisces Career Today
This is a good day on the professional front and you may get a salary hike. Some may appear in interviews and perform well. You may have to burn your midnight oil in order to complete an important project.
Pisces Health Today
This is a moderate day on the health front. You should take precautions if you are travelling as, you may catch seasonal diseases. There are chances that you may feel a bit low today.
Pisces Love Life Today
Day does not seem favorable to propose to someone or ask your partner out for dinner or a long drive. You may be worried about the health of your spouse or partner today.
Lucky Number: 9
Lucky Color: Coffee
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
