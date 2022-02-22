Scorpio Daily Horoscope for February 22: Astro tips for career growth

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is an excellent day to seize opportunities on the professional and financial front. But you should take care of your health and personal relationships. It’s good to devote some time and focus on your work, but spending a lot of time in office may impact your love life and make your partner upset, so try to balance your personal and professional life.

Cards are indicating professional success. This is the right time to devote your energy in honing your skills and work hard to reach career heights.

You are smart and smooth talker; you may impress someone with your extraordinary qualities today. This is the high time to get in touch with your old friends or colleagues. You should also make some new and viable connections to grow yourself professionally.

What else is there to explore for the day? Read ahead!

Scorpio Finance Today

This is a moderate day on the financial front. It is the right time to get back to business and think about innovative ways to promote it. Think twice before splurging on vacations and holiday parties.

Scorpio Family Today

This is a wonderful day on the family front. Someone in family may get suitable marriage proposal or selected in prestigious company.

Scorpio Career Today

Now, this is your time to shine on the professional front and you can now achieve your goals. You may get job offers from big and reputed companies. Promotion is foreseen for some.

Scorpio Health Today

Those who have been neglecting their health, they need to be cautious now. Extra work load or overexertion may impact your health badly, so practice some relaxation techniques.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Those who have been in bad relationships for long, they need to take required actions now. Some may not be happy with neglecting or rude behaviour of partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Chocolate

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

