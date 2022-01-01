Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 01, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Investment made in a new land may put you in a state of crunch, today! Spending time with family and paying attention to their demands and wellbeing is likely to bring you closer and restore routine. On the professional front, your seniors may be impressed with your work and a pending promotion or hike may be on the cards. Eating healthy foods on a regular basis may continue to show their positive effect on your health. Students are likely to come out with flying colours on their academic front.

Love Focus: Caring for your partner’s emotional need may augur well for your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taking into account your daily expenditures is likely to help you stay afloat in money matters. Company of children may work as a panacea for your stress. On the professional front, you are likely to have a change of job, which may bring success. On the health front, you need to monitor the warning signs of your body as neglecting minor ailments might aggravate them. Right now is the perfect time to travel with friends and family and plan a long vacation.

Love Focus: Try to find a solution patiently and with persistent efforts to reconcile with your partner and bring back lost love in life.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

On the financial front, there is likely to be an increase in your profits from a new business venture. You are likely to take care of your homely responsibilities, which may keep your family members happy. A host of opportunities for a new job in the creative fields may come your way today. Your inconsequential ailments are likely to disappear with your dietary modifications and physical activities. Legal property matters are likely to be solved amicably. Love Focus: Your love life may be very enjoyable as you get to meet with your beloved after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Your financial needs may be met by addition of a new source of income. On the professional front, you may receive opportunities, which are likely to test your skills and expertise. Maintaining your calm and keeping a positive attitude may help you restore serenity at home. A disciplined diet and regular physical activity are likely to help you maintain balance in your overall wellbeing. Do not make a rash decision as far as property matters are concerned. Students wishing to seek admission in foreign universities may hear good news.

Love Focus: Those single and ready to mingle may have a new and exciting relationship on the cards.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Your financial condition remains better today as compared to before. On the professional front, your hands may be full of assignments, which you may not be able to handle alone. You may experience bliss as children are likely to become a source of great joy. On the health front, your dietary supplements and meditation techniques are likely to keep you energized throughout the day. Lack of concentration on the academic front may make it difficult for students to meet with success. If travelling with children, make all necessary preparations or it might spoil all your fun.

Love Focus :Those recently married may find intimacy growing in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may receive a handsome amount of money from speculative deals in business. On the domestic front, an emotional upheaval may disrupt peace and harmony. Your enthusiasm may land you leadership opportunities at workplace. Taking part in sporting activities and including yoga in your daily life may help you stay fit. Travel plans with friends are likely to materialize and you may get a chance to enjoy the beauty of nature. Brief periods of tension need to be tackled patiently.

Love Focus :Your outgoing nature is likely to bring you in contact with an interesting person, with whom you are likely to start a new and exciting romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A lucrative source of income may come your way, which is likely to bring steady profits in the days ahead. Today, you are likely to bring harmony in your lifestyle by making gradual changes. Pending property matters are likely to work in your favour. Travelling may relieve you of stress. Your family front is likely to be vibrant and positive as children bring laurels in their fields of study and work. On the professional front, you may notice rewarding opportunities slipping from your hands. Try to maintain a healthy lifestyle by consuming everything in moderation and focusing more on fibers and proteins.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your passions are the peak and you may spend intimate moments in the company of your beloved. Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Light Red SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your monetary situation looks healthy. However, past investments in the stock market may not bring expected profits. On the professional front, you may face criticism from bosses, who may be under the influence of envious subordinates. The arrival of a new member in the family may become the reason to celebrate in the company of family and friends. Relaxation techniques are likely to calm your senses. Travelling to an exotic location may be on the cards for some. Students need to give undivided attention to studies to succeed.

Love Focus: An uncertainty in your love life is likely, which you may have to sort out with your partner patiently and responsibly.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

On the financial front, you may forge a long-term partnership in business, where profits are foreseen. Your domestic environment may to remain cheerful. Your subordinates may take you for granted and you may be unable to handle additional responsibilities handed over by seniors. Sporting activities may enhance your levels of physical fitness. Travel may bring respite and rejuvenate you. Property matters may come with an optimistic result. Your generous nature is likely to be recognized on the social front and you may be richly rewarded for the same.

Love Focus: Recently married couples are likely to enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

On the economic front, investments made in the past are likely to bear fruits. You may get noticed by seniors and some monetary benefit could be on the cards for you. Maintain your calm and composure when dealing with your loved ones. On the health front, good food in moderation and regular physical activity are likely to help you stay in proper shape. Students appearing for entrance or competitive exams are likely to come out with flying colours. Spending time pursuing your hobbies may give freedom to your thoughts and feelings.

Love Focus :Your romantic life is likely to be unpredictable today as your beloved may be in a foul mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There may be positive economic outcomes from investments made in recent times. Some good prospects for professional development may be on the cards for you. Stay away from conflicts and put an end to the constant matters of disturbances at home. On the health front, maintaining an active lifestyle to stay in shape may become your top priority today. Legal issues related to an ancestral property are likely to be sorted out cordially in presence of relatives. You may have to keep your travel plans on hold for some time.

Love Focus :On the romantic front, your passions are high and you are likely to enjoy an intimate time together.

Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Colour: Mauve

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

On the professional front, do not take situations lightly as you may be held accountable by those in authority.Youngsters at home are likely to fall in bad company, which you need to set right.You need to be careful with your spending.Plans to travel to a far-off place with your friends may turn out to be very fruitful. Students may perform well on their academic front. Today, you may be willing to take risks and go the extra mile for your own good.

Love Focus :On your romantic front, there are high chances of suspicion creeping in, which might create rifts in your love life.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)