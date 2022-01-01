Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 1: Your positive attitude will help you
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for January 1: Your positive attitude will help you

  • Dear Scorpio, there may be twists and turns in every step, which are likely to test your patience; but your never-give-up attitude may help you steer through them efficiently.
Plan your budget wisely.
Published on Jan 01, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) 

Today, the day may be very favorable as most of your tasks may be accomplished before time. You may be able to meet your goals with persistent efforts. You may be drawn towards like-minded people and are likely to find it easy to express yourself with them. However, learn to be diplomatic to keep everyone around you happy. There is likely to be stability in your life as you maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Avoid getting influenced by the emotional turmoil inside you to bring harmony in your relationships. There may be twists and turns in every step, which are likely to test your patience; but your never-give-up attitude may help you steer through them efficiently. A break may help you unwind. Travelling to an exotic location may be on the cards for some. Students need to give undivided attention to studies to succeed. 

 

Scorpio Finance Today 

Your monetary situation looks healthy. However, past investments in the stock market may not bring expected profits. You may have to use your back up funds to bring you out of the financial crisis. Plan your budget wisely. 

 

Scorpio Family Today 

On the domestic front, everyone is likely to be in good spirits. Your home may be filled with happiness, love and warmth. The arrival of a new member in the family may become the reason to celebrate in the company of family and friends. 

 

Scorpio Career Today 

On the professional front, you may face criticism from bosses, who may be under the influence of envious subordinates. Do not get disheartened as the picture is likely to be cleared soon. An impending promotion may take longer to come by. 



 

 

 

Scorpio Health Today 

You are likely to experience minor allergies, but you may bounce back to good health in no time. Rigorous physical activities like swimming and cycling may keep you fit. Relaxation techniques are likely to calm your senses. 

 

Scorpio Love Life Today 

On the romantic front, arguments with your partner over petty issues may start to create rifts in the relationship. An uncertainty in your love life is likely, which you may have to sort out with your partner patiently and responsibly. 

 

Lucky Number:
Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

Story Saved
