Destination Buzz: Bastar Dussehra is putting Chhattisgarh’s tribal culture on the travel map

If you have been looking for a reason to visit Bastar, this festive season offers a pretty good one. The region in Chhattisgarh is seeing growing tourist interest, with its forests, waterfalls, caves, tribal traditions and local food giving travellers plenty to explore beyond the usual city breaks.

The biggest draw right now is Bastar Dussehra, a 75-day celebration that feels very different from the Dussehra festivities seen across much of India. There is no Ravana effigy or the familiar Ramayana narrative. Instead, the festival revolves around a massive chariot, local customs, music, rituals and tribal traditions that have been part of Bastar’s cultural life for generations.

President Droupadi Murmu’s attendance this year has brought additional attention to the festival, making it an interesting time to see Bastar at its most festive.

What to see around Bastar Dussehra can be the starting point, but there is plenty to keep you around for a few more days. Chitrakote Falls is an obvious stop, particularly after the monsoon when the waterfall is at its fullest. Tirathgarh Falls offers another scenic break, while Kanger Valley National Park brings forests, wildlife and some of the region’s best-known caves.

Kutumsar Cave and Kailash Cave are popular stops inside Kanger Valley. If you prefer slower travel, spend some time in the surrounding villages and look for local homestays. They offer a closer look at everyday life, food and craft traditions.

What to eat in Bastar Food deserves its own space on a Bastar itinerary. Try local dishes such as bafauri, fara, chila and rice-based preparations. Mahua is another important part of the region’s food culture, and you will find several products made using mahua flowers. Do not leave without trying Bastar’s traditional tribal cuisine if you get the opportunity. Local meals can be simple, seasonal and very different from restaurant menus designed for tourists.

What to shop for Bastar is also a good place to shop for locally made crafts. Look for Bastar’s famous bell metal work, wooden crafts, terracotta pieces, bamboo products and traditional jewellery. These are not just souvenirs. Buying directly from local artisans and self-help groups also puts tourism money into the communities producing them.

Tourism that benefits local communities The Chhattisgarh Tourism Board is focusing on eco-tourism, homestays, adventure activities and better infrastructure, with residents playing a bigger role as guides, drivers, artisans, shopkeepers and hospitality providers.

Saumil Ranjan Chaubey, Managing Director, Chhattisgarh Tourism Board, says the focus is not simply on bringing in more visitors, but on making tourism part of the local economy through small businesses and community participation.

“The bigger goal is to connect tourism to the local economy directly, through eco tourism, homestays, adventure tourism and better infrastructure.”

For travellers, that makes Bastar particularly interesting. Your hotel stay, local meal, craft purchase or guided visit can become part of a much wider tourism economy. The region is moving beyond a festival-only visit, with waterfalls, forests, caves, food and village experiences giving visitors reasons to stay longer.

For first-time visitors, the easiest plan is to combine Bastar Dussehra with Chitrakote Falls, Tirathgarh Falls and Kanger Valley, then keep a day for local food, shopping and village experiences. It is a very different side of Chhattisgarh, and one worth adding to the travel list.

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