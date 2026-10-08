Why does your Indian gravy turn out too thin or too thick? A culinary expert shares how to get it right

The essence of Indian gravies lies in the harmony that comes from the perfect fusion of various spices and unique cooking methods. It is this blend that makes a humble curry a wonderfully delicious dish. While taste gets most of the attention when making Indian gravies, texture is equally important. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chef Jagdish Singh, culinary expert and tandoor specialist, shared tips to achieve the perfect gravy.

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Chef Jagdish highlighted that understanding how each ingredient behaves during the cooking process is key to achieving the desired consistency. An exceptionally thin, oily, lumpy, or curdled gravy can change the food experience altogether. “The key to achieving the right texture in Indian gravies is not about following strict recipes but knowing the role of every ingredient and every step in the process,” said Chef Jagdish.