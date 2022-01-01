Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 1: Avoid obstinacy

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, there may be a positive ray of hope in your life and you are likely to take full advantage of it to your benefit. You may win the trust of friends and close associates with your ability to inspire their minds. The limelight is likely to follow you wherever you go today. Handling leadership roles efficiently may give your confidence a boost. Your generous nature is likely to be recognized on the social front and you may be richly rewarded for the same. Avoid obstinacy. Do not surrender to your heart; rather listen to your brain to save yourself from getting into negative situations. Give free space to your thoughts or it may cloud your major decisions. Your strong personality may help you in overall development. Travel may bring respite and rejuvenate you. Property matters may come with an optimistic result.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the financial front, you may forge a long-term partnership in business, where profits are foreseen. You may be able to close an old debt, thus strengthening your monetary status. You may receive benefits from stocks and shares.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic environment may to remain cheerful. Relatives may keep everyone in an upbeat mood. An outing with loved ones to a picnic spot is likely to strengthen your relationships. Cherish the good times.

Sagittarius Career Today

Your professional front may be full of ups and downs. Your subordinates may take you for granted and you may be unable to handle additional responsibilities handed over by seniors. Take time to rest and start again.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, you may remain hale and hearty. Sporting activities may enhance your levels of physical fitness. An aromatherapy session is likely to help you relax and relieve stress. Yoga is likely to benefit you in strengthening your core.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Those wanting to settle down may have to wait longer than expected. Do not make the wrong life choices as impulsive decisions may make you regret later. Recently married couples are likely to enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

