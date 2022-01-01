Capricorn Daily Horoscope for January 1: Keep hindrances at bay

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, your gentle nature is likely to win many hearts as you go on with your day. Your risk-taking ability and daring attitude may help you excel in all walks of life. You are oozing with a positive sense of energy, for which you may need a creative outlet. Spending time pursuing your hobbies may give freedom to your thoughts and feelings. Your disciplined and responsible approach to serious matters may land you in leadership roles. You do not like change and it may reflect in your procrastination of important tasks that require you to bring about major transformations. You are likely to clear every obstacle in your path to continue on your path to success. Students appearing for entrance or competitive exams are likely to come out with flying colours.

Capricorn Finance Today

On the economic front, investments made in the past are likely to bear fruits. A new business venture may turn out to be profitable. Expenses may supersede income but your additional source of earning is likely to maintain a balance.

Capricorn Family Today

On the domestic front, the day might bring you a mixed bag. Your interpersonal relationships may become unstable making you irritable. Maintain your calm and composure when dealing with your loved ones.





Capricorn Career Today

On the professional front, the day may be quite beneficial for you. You are likely to make good progress at work with your dedication and hard work. You may get noticed by seniors and some monetary benefit could be on the cards for you.

Capricorn Health Today

On the health front, good food in moderation and regular physical activity are likely to help you stay in proper shape. However, pay attention to the needs of your body as overdoing it may do you more harm than good.

Capricorn Love Life Today

Your romantic life is likely to be unpredictable today as your beloved may be in a foul mood. You may experience warmth and love missing in your relationship. Plan fun activities or a weekend trip with your partner to spice up you love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026