Taurus Daily Horoscope for January 1: A profitable day!

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, your curiosity and interest in exploring the lesser-known path are likely to lead you straight towards success. You may be full of positive energetic today and your elevated levels of cheerfulness may help you achieve your goals. You may need to find ways to refill your energy levels channelizing it in a proper direction, which would yield better results. You may spend time in cultural activities. Avoid being idle and refrain from being impulsive. You need to find ways to boost your morale when need arises. Be transparent in your words and actions as communication may be the key to achievements. You will be happy the things are shaping up for you in an expected way. Today, you will be your own boss. Right now is the perfect time to travel with friends and family and plan a long vacation.

Taurus Finance Today

Planning a monthly budget carefully may lead you to enjoy financial security in the future. Taking into account your monthly expenditures is likely to help you stay afloat in money matters. Family business may bring good profits.

Taurus Family Today

On the domestic front, you may have a difference of opinion with parents, but your mature handling of issues is likely to restore normalcy at home. Company of children may work as a panacea for your stress.

Taurus Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to have a change of job, which may bring success. You may be able to gain good experience and expertise through an advanced course, which is likely to give you an edge over your competitors.

Taurus Health Today

On the health front, you need to monitor the warning signs of your body as neglecting minor ailments might aggravate them. A weakened immune system may lead to physiological problems. Incorporate healthy habits to stay fit and fine.

Taurus Love Life Today

With your continuous tied-up schedules, you may tend to ignore your beloved, which is likely to result in a break-up. Try to find a solution patiently and with persistent efforts to reconcile with your partner and bring back lost love in life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026