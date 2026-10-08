How David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft’s evil tampering plot was caught on camera: ‘It was an absolute fluke’
From the horse’s mouth. Alvin Naicker, who was in charge of the live broadcast of the Third Test in Newlands, reveals it all.
South Africa and Australia kick off their three-Test series at Kingsmead on Friday. This is Australia’s first Test visit to South Africa since the infamous, sandpapergate series in 2018. To jog one’s memory, what happened at Newlands was this: Cameron Bancroft, in complicity with captain Steve Smith and David Warner, used sandpaper secretly to tamper with the ball to be able to assist pacers with reverse swing.
With the first Test set to begin tomorrow, the sandpapergate is being discussed at length all over the global media. Alvin Naicker, the man in charge that day of SuperSport’s live coverage, reveals to BBC Sport, that catching Bancroft in the act was accidental. His team was doing its regular work, just when it was discovered, to their utter shock, what was happening on the field of play.
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"The way the Australians were caught was an absolute fluke,” Naicker said. "No one mentioned anything to me. The first Test in Durban spiralled out of control in terms of behaviour, then in Port Elizabeth for the second Test, there were still some fireworks going on. We still didn't understand.
"The ball went to the wicketkeeper, then to Bancroft, and he was shining the ball. First, it was on his pants, then the next ball, the cameraman happened to stay on Bancroft because he was not shining the ball on his pants, but he was rubbing the ball on his palm.
"When he threw the ball on, he put his hand in his pocket. The cameraman - and these are big, big lens cameras - he zoomed into his pocket. The slow-mo operator looked at it, spooled it back and forth, then zoomed in and could see the yellow spot."
The big aid!
The operator of the Newlands’ big screen also aided the catch. How? "They take a feed from broadcast but they also have to insert their own graphics and commercialisation. Between deliveries they tend to stay with live play, then at the end of the over, they go to their commercials or whatever in the stadium. It was quite fortunate that when we showed it, it was in between deliveries, not at the end of the over.
"When Bancroft looked up at the screen and saw it, he removed it and put it in his jocks. The cameraman recorded it. It still wasn't live, we played a replay," Naicker said.
With that, the Aussie offender was caught. What followed was varying bans for all three. Smith cried on TV. Later stripped of captaincy. The controversy hasn’t died down, frankly. Many a time since the Aussie team has been booed and heckled, including at the 2019 World Cup in England. During an India-Australia game, Virat had to come to Smith’s aid after the spectators went relentlessly after him.
If truth be told, expect Kingsmead spectators to behave pretty much the same way. Believe it or not, the next few weeks are going to be pretty good for Test cricket as two of the finest sides take on each other with the sandpapergate sticking out like a sore thumb in the background.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More