Broadband landscape, analysing Optimist X1, and DailyObjects Stack

Opening thoughts. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released Indian Telecom Services Yearly Performance Indicators for 2025/26. Total number of internet subscribers increased from 969.10 million in March 2025 to 1092.79 million at the end of March 2026—that’s up 12.76%. Of this number, 1065.88 million are mobile or wired broadband subscribers. Interestingly, the number of ‘narrowband’ subscribers also increased from 24.98 million in March 2025 to 26.91 million at the end of March 2026—that’s an increase of 7.72%, and indicates that India still has a sizeable chunk of feature phone and 3G users in India.

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EDITOR’S MARGIN: OPTIMIST X1 Wired Wisdom began the summer of 2026 with extensive coverage of the smart AC ecosystem in India. We had a special edition that decoded what the smart AC proposition was all about (what should matter to you, and what shouldn’t), and another time, analysed two important launches of this season, the Hisense Intelli Cool Pro as well as the Panasonic HU Series 2026. It only makes sense to bookend the season with an analysis of a smart AC by Indian tech company Optimist. What caught my eye was the smartness that goes beyond cursory smart apps and Google Home or Amazon Alexa integration.

The Optimist X1 is a 1.4-ton capacity 5-star efficiency rated split air-conditioner. This is priced at ₹36,990 and going by general consumer electronics inflationary trends, is a very good proposition. Dual rotary compressor, a Turbo+ mode that boosts capacity to levels singular to a 1.9-ton AC (that’s a 135% boost, useful on proper summer days), refrigerant gas monitoring and a genuinely notable real world efficiency—clearly the foundations designed with nuance.

Anurag Goyal, an alumni of Georgia Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, is passionate about the products his company makes—a pleasant contrast to the dovish, balance sheet focused view someone from a management background would usually take. After all, that additional sensor to monitor the R32-class gas levels, would have cost something in the bill of materials. Or the live energy consumption tracking, all of which serves to offer much more than even its higher-priced rivals manage at this time. There is little doubt that Optimist has done a few things rather well with the X1, though as is often the case with new tech, experiential gaps elsewhere show up from time to time.

This has an ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating of 6.05, as per the parameters defined by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India. Simply put, a higher ISEER rating for this capacity, meaning the AC uses less electricity to keep your room cold.

The effectiveness is apparent. With this AC set at 25 degrees and fan speed at its highest level 3 (cool air throw goes far), the Optimist X1 after about 10 minutes of cooling settled down to consume 297-watts of electricity (from a peak of around 1,083-watt). This was in standard operation mode, and not the Eco mode.

For a 1.4-ton AC trying to cool a living room and dining room hall, this level of efficiency is extremely good news for electricity bills. Mind you, the Optimist X1 does not have a frugality ‘convert’ mode typical to modern ACs, defined by a percentage (80%, 60% and so on or C1, C2 and so on) of capacity at which it can be set to operate. The algorithms do that work here in the background, and it clearly is optimised rather well. The Turbo and Turbo+ cooling modes are straightforward for quicker cooling (latter goes up to 135% of default capacity, at higher power consumption).

The app is intuitive and details energy consumption for the month depending on what you input as the per-unit charge in your area. It is easy to set up, intuitive to navigate and has almost all the options or settings you’d want in a smart AC app. As long as your Wi-Fi connectivity is stable, responsiveness of the app is almost instantaneous.

In a scenario where Wi-Fi drops for some reason, you’d run into a limitation. The physical wireless remote is minimalistic (for all intents, power, Turbo modes, temp and fan speed are here); even the vertical wind direction adjustments will require the app. For instance, the remote lets you do some things, but if you wish to change the direction of the air throw, you’d need the app and a working Wi-Fi.

Speaking of which, manual horizontal adjustments are divided into three sections, though seemingly a bit dated, but that flexibility will work brilliantly in an L-shaped room (two sections blowing cool air towards one direction). But outside that specific scenario, it is a surprising limitation. All things considered, Optimist has done a fantastic job with the X1 in terms of cooling capability, efficient electricity consumption and a vibrant app that does much more than its competitors. This can be a proposition which will shake up many other AC brands from their that’ll-do mentality. Just hope others don’t get inspired by the minimalistic remote.

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