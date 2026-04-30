Wired Wisdom: Decoding Smart ACs, analysing Panasonic HU Series and V-Guard’s data of woe

Opening thoughts. This will be a cool(er) and a slightly different edition of Wired Wisdom. Not that we’re uncool every other week, but I believe with the summer well and truly here, it’s important to have a conversation about home air conditioners. It is likely you are contemplating buying one, or know someone who is. Information is priceless. Some of you may have read my Hisense Intelli Cool Pro analysis a few weeks ago. Impressive, I’d noted, on a number of parameters including cooling efficiency and the feature set. Our experience with the MirAIe app on iOS, allowing extensive controls for cooling modes, Converti8 power saving, Proximity Control and also power consumption (Vishal Mathur/HT)

While I was writing that, it got me thinking: Are there some standout Smart AC themes of 2026? There had to be some, it simply can’t be another incremental year. Turns out the more I looked, there are three overarching ones that must define your next AC purchase. For simplicity, I’m focusing on Split ACs for homes. Here’s to hoping you make a cool purchase, armed with the right guidance. After all, these things cost a pretty penny. And something different to talk about this week, beyond smartphones and gadgets!

EDITOR’S CORNER Class of Smart ACs of 2026 As the 2026 line-ups from prominent AC brands (at least the ones I’d recommend) have firmed up, three pillars defining updated propositions have emerged. Energy efficiency in which AI is playing a major enough role, maintaining indoor air quality, and a self-cleaning mechanism which should really help with the longevity of the AC.

There has been certain refinement in terms of reducing energy consumption, at a hardware level and AI-optimised usage modes that monitor ambient conditions to alter cooling and therefore electricity usage (that’s the underlying advantage of ‘inverter’ compressors, unlike fixed speed ones). The AI modes are found in the remote, but compressors have also improved.

Across Panasonic HU18CKY5XFMH-P ( ₹51,990; rated at 18,016 Btu/h or British thermal units per hour), Samsung Bespoke AI Inverter Split AC ( ₹50,990; 16,208 Btu/h) and the Sharp REIRYOU AH-SI18V5B-SCN ( ₹45,490; 17,777 Btu/h) are within range for consistent 1.5-ton capacity with five-star efficiency ratings.

Purely for generational illustration, a 2025 Samsung Bespoke AI AC of similar tonnage was rated at 17,061 Btu/h. Every bit of efficiency matters.

Newer Smart ACs have an AI mode to manage cooling (Samsung left, and Panasonic right), and geofencing with your smartphone’s location to judge when to start cooling before you reach home. Most ACs now claim to have AI driving automatic cooling modes. Samsung has the AI Energy Mode, Hisense has the AI Smart Mode and Voltas Vertis AI Zest has AI Adaptive Cooling. Mileage will vary depending on your preference for cooling, but it’s good to have a smarter mode that doesn’t need your intervention. Panasonic’s MirAIe and Samsung’s AI Digital Inverter Control are particularly impressive, reading data from indoor and outdoor sensors to alter operation specifics.

In some instances, AC makers are installing layered filters at the indoor unit’s air intake to capture indoor air pollutants. I’ve had a particularly good experience with the Hisense Intelli Cool Pro’s 4-in-1 filter that has negated a need for a separate air purifier in the room (at least in the summer months). Panasonic too has a PM2.5 sensor, and uses the ‘nanoe’ negative-ion method to disable dust particles.

Self-maintenance seems to be a theme (clockwise from left: Acerpure and Voltas), with self-cleaning capabilities for indoor and outdoor units. This, alongside better filters to purify the room’s air (bottom right, Hisense). Last but not least is the longevity aspect, and this generation of AC systems seems to have integrated a certain level of self-cleaning and awareness. Not to say that it won’t require regular servicing as a norm, but any extra smartness will help. I say this as someone who’s just replaced an 11-year-old Samsung split AC, not because anything was broken but there was a crying need for a bit more efficiency in a large living room plus dining hall.

If those ACs from much before an era underlined by anti-corrosive coatings and self-cleaning could last so long, a bit more help from technology should ideally go a long way. Take for instance Panasonic’s DustBuster technology, which auto-cleans the outdoor unit coil by reverse running of the unit’s fan for three minutes after every eight hours of running. Samsung and Acerpure’s Chill Neo have an indoor unit self-cleaning system to dry the heat exchanger and remove accumulated moisture.

TECH SPOTLIGHT Panasonic HU Series 2026 Is this a year when home ACs take a significant leap forward? In terms of smartness, utility and thought-through features? Panasonic’s 2026 lineup of residential ACs ticks off that checklist (being the first Matter-enabled residential AC, is no mean feat). It’s collectively a laundry list of tech and features, which should hold you in good stead with longevity. An AC isn’t something you buy every other summer.

The model I’m specifically analysing is the CS/CU-HU18CKY5XFMH-P (part of Premium five-star Inverter HU series with new fascia, they re-emphasise), a 1.5 ton five-star rated smart split AC (the 2026 portfolio starts at ₹32,490 while this specific model is priced at ₹62,500).

First things first, this is absolutely fantastic at cooling down a large living room and dining hall, in an L-shape that often stumbles ACs. Even at fan speed 3 (out of 5), a draft of perceptibly comfortable coolness streams through to the furthest corners of the hall—that’s a testament to the throw and therefore dispersion of calmness on a hot day. Cooling efficiency is fantastic, and quick, even on a 40-degree North Indian summer afternoon with the sunlight bathing the outer walls of this indoor space.

This 1.5 ton 5 Star unit, for its size and performance, is ideal for large indoor spaces, and will be more than the ticket for smaller rooms such as bedrooms (if you like it to get really cool). There is, basis the experience of speed of cooling down the room, enough of a performance elasticity for the Panasonic CS-EU18CKY5XFM to be successful in peak summer as well. Attention to detail, such as a larger flap size (that’s great for more volume to cool air) and a bigger than usual crossflow fan thanks to a wider (compared with typical 1.5 ton splits; certainly a few inches wider than my LG with similar configuration) indoor unit, lend credence to that observation.