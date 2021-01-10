Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A short out of town trip will prove most rejuvenating. A profitable day is foreseen for professionals. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. This is an excellent day when whatever you touch turns to gold! An award or promotion is likely for some. Students will succeed in cracking a tough competition. Your popularity in your social circle will exceed even your own expectations!

Love Focus: Love life will be most satisfying as partner appears more loving and caring.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your social standing is set to get a boost. A critical problem at work is likely to be solved by following your suggestions. A family member may not be convinced of what you have in mind. Shortest route to your destination may not be the fastest! This is the time when you may need someone’s hand on your head to get ahead on the professional front. You are likely to impress whoever comes in your contact today.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): Some homemakers can expect to get praised. However, despite gaining fame, it is advisable to keep a low profile. Chance for an overseas journey may materialise for some. Positive thoughts promise to keep you motivated the whole day. An academic achievement will keep you in an upbeat mood today. Putting in extra hours at work will be appreciated by those who matter. You can be at the hub of your social circle and enjoy the spotlight.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover may prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): A decision taken on the academic front is likely to turn your fortune. Some of you will be in a position to buy something expensive for someone special. You remain fit and energetic by sticking to a healthy diet and shunning junk food. Your money is set to multiply, as you invest wisely. The day augurs well for those planning something new. Completing something important on the home front will be highly appreciated. Learning additional professional skills is on the cards and will enhance your qualifications.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find the day blissful.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Students may have to double their efforts in pursuit of their dreams. You will not shy away from spending money, if it brings some advantage. You are likely to experience a new lease of healthy life by adopting an exercise regimen that suits your lifestyle. Good returns can be expected by those investing in property. You may need to tighten your belt on the academic front. Things may not be completely hunky dory on the professional front. A long outstanding payment will be received, but only after much effort.

Love Focus: Possibility of lover leaving for someone else can become a reality for some on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Good planning and wise budgeting will help you enjoy a vacation to the hilt. An exercise regimen or an outdoor activity taken up now will prove most beneficial on the fitness front. You fare well on the academic front.

A new colleague can give you good advice and a helping hand. Those chasing deadlines will succeed in submitting all assignments. Cost cutting measures will prove a great success and will help you save much.

Love Focus: Romance beckons some and promises a great time.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Meeting an old flame after a long time will prove most exciting. Going on a fun trip with friends is on the cards. Those desperate to come back in shape will do so. This is an ideal time to stand up and be counted, lest you be overlooked. Students can find things going tough on the academic front. It is about time you started taking your own decisions.

Love Focus: Lack of trust and suspicions threaten to create differences with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Health promises to remain fine, but keep up the efforts. Go in for any important financial transactions today. An assignment submitted by you can come up for praise. You are likely to come in full control on the professional front. A legal issue is likely to proceed favourably. Spouse will be responsive to your needs and help you out in crisis.

Love Focus: Lack of response from the other side may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An out of town relative arrives bearing some news that can generate mixed feelings. Moments grabbed while travelling will be well spent in networking. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. There is a great potential in something you have tapped, so go ahead. You will be able to keep yourself in fine fettle on the health front by adopting an active lifestyle. Don’t forget taking a receipt, while loaning money to someone. You will manage to steer yourself to a position of advantage on the professional front.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): An old relationship is likely to take a turn for the better. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those out on a vacation. Health remains satisfactory. A tip off by someone will be most timely in getting your act together. You may rediscover the pleasures of old hobbies. Professionally, you remain on solid ground, out of reach of rivals wanting to pull you down. Spouse and family will make the home front a fun place to be in.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to spend quality time with you today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A change of scene is indicated, so pack up your bags for someplace exciting. Insistence on healthy habits will be key to remaining fit and energetic. Someone’s advice may do more harm than good, if taken blindly. You are likely to get a pat on the back today in the office or workplace. Maintaining a reconciliatory attitude will work out fine in smoothening differences on the academic front. You stand to gain a substantial amount in a venture that shows signs of succeeding.

Love Focus: This is an excellent time to organise a party that you had been wanting to for long.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Giving a sympathetic ear to a family elder will help him or her feel nice. Learning something new is on the cards and you will grasp it quickly. Wealth may come through inheritance. Someone’s motivating words are likely to boost your confidence. Your strategy for promoting business is likely to be on the right lines and lead to good profits. Tackling a nagging domestic issue will not be too difficult for you.

Love Focus: A marriage or a function promises to keep you happily engaged.

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

