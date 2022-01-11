Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Inflow of funds may rise, as would your expenditure. Past misunderstandings with loved ones may get sorted out. The day may bring opportunities for youngsters as far a new, lucrative and rewarding career is concerned. Making dietary changes and proper rest may benefit you. Trusting your instincts may bring you out of miserable circumstances. Matters related to property may be sorted out without legal intervention. Travelling to an unknown destination may rejuvenate your senses.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, compatibility and mutual understanding between you and your beloved may increase.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Putting money in speculative schemes may augur well for the future. Disagreements may disrupt homely peace and accord. You may get to enjoy the fruits of your past labour as seniors are likely to be impressed with your working style and efficiency. A good diet, sporting activities and regular meditation are likely to bring overall wellness. Your social front is likely to be quite happening and you may be in the limelight for all the right reasons. Students may perform well in their examinations, bringing cheer at home. Property matters need to be kept on hold.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Singles are likely to enter into a new relationship, which may not turn out to be as wholesome as expected.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money lent to someone today, may not be received sooner than you expected. You may have to work patiently with them to get your work done on time. Arrival of a new member in the family is likely to lift everyone’s moods. A new fitness training program and meditation sessions are likely to relieve stress and calm your mind. Your ingenuity is awe-inspiring and it is likely that you may be able to turn challenges into stepping stones. This is an opportune time to deal in pending property matters as profit is foreseen. Pack your bags and head outdoors as travelling is likely to be fun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: On the romantic front, hectic work schedules may clash with your date nights, which may upset your beloved.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

As expenditures rise, you may have to find an additional source of income to balance it out. Those employed in the private sector may have quite a fulfilling career. You are likely to enjoy quality time with your loved ones celebrating an auspicious occasion at home. Meditation techniques, breathing exercises and sporting activities may keep you fit and in good shape. You need to keep a strict control over your impulsiveness or it could do more harm than good. Students may not find the kind of success on their academic front as they had expected. Property dealings may turn out to be lucrative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: On the romantic front, there may be emotional upheavals in the relationship.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You may be able to invest surplus capital in profitable deals. New assignments may keep you occupied, giving you less time to focus on other things. Celebration of an occasion is likely to strengthen the ties. Your disciplined lifestyle, which includes good food and physical exercises, is likely to keep you fit. Your versatility and passion are likely to help you move ahead with more enthusiasm and vigour. You may invest your time in self-improvement. Legal issues related to property may work in your favour. Travelling with children may prove to be a hectic affair. Be prepared before you embark on a journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A candle-light dinner at a fancy restaurant may add spice to your relationship.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may receive profits from multiple sources. You may have to face your angry bosses as you may not be able to give expected output. You may be busy with celebrations at home, spreading cheer in the homely atmosphere. You may be required to make changes in your lifestyle to avoid falling sick frequently. Do not shy away from taking them up as they may benefit you in the long run. Travel plans may be thwarted as friends may not be able to make time. Students may find themselves lacking focus on their academic front.

Love Focus: Enjoy the intimacy as sparks are likely to fly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you may get a chance to invest surplus capital in a new business, which is likely to turn into a profitable venture in the future. Prioritizing your duties towards your family before everything else may maintain a peaceful homely atmosphere, making everyone happy. You may get a chance to add to your skill set by undertaking an advanced training course, failing which you may also lose your chances of a promotion. Property dealings may turn out to be profitable. Students are likely to excel in competitive exams. Travelling may give you a chance to rest and also explore new places and meet new people.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your love life may experience some ups and downs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is advisable to keep a tab on your expenses as losses are foreseen. Those planning to switch jobs may, however, find success. Keep your anger under control or it could disrupt homely peace. Your disciplined lifestyle is likely to be disrupted due to recurring ailments. You can look forward to a great time outdoors with friends and family. Students are likely to perform well in their academics. Legal issues related to property may be pending in courts of law. Some tasks may need your time and attention.

Love Focus: You may have to make efforts to enjoy quality time with your partner.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There may be small gains from past investments. You may focus your attention towards sharpening your skills, which may benefit you in the coming months. Children may be negatively affected by the stressful circumstances at home. Physical activity and breathing exercises may help you stay fit and calm your mind. Stick to your creative side and pursue a hobby to unwind from the routine stress. Travelling to unexplored places is likely to help you get closer to nature.

Love Focus: Some of you may settle down in matrimony with the consent of both sets of parents.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may stumble upon a new source of income, which is likely to prove lucrative. Your relationship with your colleagues may be warm and cordial. There may be arguments at home, which is likely to disrupt the peaceful environment. Good food, sporting activities and meditation exercises are likely to keep you in a good mood and free of ailments. Matters related to property can be kept on hold for a while. Travelling may freshen you up. Students need to put in extra efforts on their academic front.

Love Focus: Planning fun activities with your partner may spice up your love life.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Paying attention towards homely duties is likely to make everyone happy. You may receive small profits from a new business venture. You may receive social recognition for your good work. On the health front, you may have to be watchful of your wellbeing as chronic ailments are likely to reappear. Students that have appeared for competitive exams are likely to come out with flying colours. Long pending issues related to property are likely to be sorted out amongst family and relatives amicably.

Love Focus: Do not make hasty decisions regarding marriage. Think things through.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to receive monetary benefits from unexpected sources. You may continue with your mundane activities. Completing your assignments before time may bring a promotion. Stomach-related ailments may be a cause of concern. Going out with friends on an exotic vacation is likely to cheer you up and help you enjoy the beauties of nature. Students may make their parents proud with their academic achievements. Matters related to an ancestral property need to be studied carefully before coming to any final decision.

Love Focus: Win your beloved’s trust back with love and affection to make your ties stronger and long-lasting.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)