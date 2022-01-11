Virgo Daily Horoscope for Jan 11: Financial front may be quite favourable

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, there may be positive changes in your behaviour as you start your day on a good note. The actions you take now are likely to shape your future. This may have an overall effect on your personality. Your pending tasks may be completed, giving you enough time to concentrate on other activities. You may now find it easier to climb the ladder of success with a renewed sense of energy. You may be offered leadership roles, which you are likely to carry out effortlessly. This may up your chances of professional success. Do not shy away from taking them up as they may benefit you in the long run. Travel plans may be thwarted as friends may not be able to make time. Students may find themselves lacking focus on their academic front.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, the day may be quite favourable. You may receive profits from multiple sources. Money invested in speculative schemes is likely to bring good returns. You may purchase a property or vehicle.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, you may share cordial relationships with your loved ones. Peace and accord are likely to prevail at home. You may be busy with celebrations at home, spreading cheer in the homely atmosphere.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, situations may be a bit unstable. You may have to face your angry bosses as you may not be able to give expected output. However, your past efforts may get noticed and a bonus may be on the cards.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may be required to make changes in your lifestyle to avoid falling sick frequently. Leading a stress-free life should be your top priority. Starting a new gym routine may help you stay fit.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may enjoy happy time together with your partner. A romantic weekend away from the city may be on the cards for you. Enjoy the intimacy as sparks are likely to fly.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

