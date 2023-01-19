Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 19, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A liberal attitude and an enthusiastic mind might be your mantra today. You are in for a lucky streak as money comes in from unexpected ventures. You can ease things at work with your expertise and experience. Domestic fights are likely to erupt due to miscommunication. Make every effort to keep things under control. Going to a quiet place to wind down can peace out your mind.

Love Focus: Doing a fun activity together is likely to bring partners closer.

Lucky Number : 15

Lucky Color : White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You may expect excelling on the professional front as your decisions leave apositive impact on your organization. Spending some time in the nature can instantly put you in a good mood. Understanding an elderly’s perspective might be something you do today. Tiring your mind with negative thoughts can drain you out, practicing positivity can really be a game changer.

Love Focus: Getting into a hurry burry can mess things up and put your relationship in jeopardy.

Lucky Number : 6

Lucky Color : Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking things slow and steady can really put your mind in the right perspective. Finances may get stronger as gold or asset investments yield positive returns. You may expect stability at work with no new upcoming projects coming in your way. Stars have blessed you with familial bliss today as old conflicts resolve with a close relative after years of estrangement. Bonding with siblings can brighten up everyone’s mood in family.

Love Focus: Discussing about the future may put unnecessary pressure on a budding relationship. Living in the moment can be wiser.

Lucky Number : 1

Lucky Color : Light Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Prosperity is likely to enter your household if you delve into venturesome businesses. Overthinking can lead to stress, keeping it in check can really make things easier. Physically active mode can be experienced today. You are likely to get engrossed in childhood memories as you re-visit an old space. Working on developing your skillset and enhancing your expertise can get you an upper hand at work.

Love Focus – Those in relationships may receive a warm gesture from their partner. Things take a twirl for those finding love someone as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky color : 9

Lucky Number : Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Learning a little about the financial market can get you far way. Money is likely to come from old investments. An argument with a co-worker can make things upsetting at the workplace. Keeping a cool mindset will help ease the things. It’s the season of harmony at your family front as members forget the past and try to move forward. Taking a trip to connect with nature can help you gain some fresh perspective about life.

Love Focus : Romance is going to be in the air as your partner showers you with love, care and attention.

Lucky Number : 17

Lucky Color : Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Professionally, presentational skills and vocal ability are likely to enhance your performance. Garnering the respect of your seniors shall be on your agenda today. Going to quiet place can give you some freedom from overwhelming thoughts. Avoid hefty exercises as your health may be affected. Family seems to be a beacon of hope right now as elderly advice changes your perspective.

Love Focus: Those in love might experience a hint of tension in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Stars have blessed you with health and grit today. You are brimming with ideas and energy. Innovation at work can result in creative outputs leading to appreciations. Finances might be limited today as you face a dearth of other financial returns from investments right now. Waiting for the right time to create financial surplus could be wise.

Love Focus: An honest expression might really put things in the right direction. You are likely to be understood by your spouse.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky Color: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Pressure at work might increase as you are likely to handle multiple projects and transitions at the same time. You can manage it with ease and strategy as you are full of energy today. A stable source of income can be expected. You might get in a row with a family member due to your anger and impatience. Celebrating professional achievements somewhere out of the city can help you wind down.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with your partner can really brighten up your mood today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are in for a midas touch as money flows in even from risky investments and dubious deals made earlier. Hydrating yourself with plenty of fluids can keep your health intact today. Gaining a little practical knowledge to enhance your skillset could work like a charm for you. Surrounding yourself with the children can give you relaxation and peace.

Love Focus –Those looking to start a relationship are advised to wait for some time as there seems to be a little trouble in matters of love and romance.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Taking extra caution for your health should be your top priority as stars do not appear bright.An elderly family member’s health can be a reason for your stress. You might seem to be at your wits’ end as you experience a shortage of funds. Patience and belief is likely to get you through these trying times. Friendship with colleagues might get you ahead at work.

Love Focus : Communication is extremely helpful for your relationship right now. Try to keep it honest and simple without complicating matter further.

Lucky number:18

Lucky Color: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Meeting your family after a long time can leave you teary-eyed and full of emotions. You may experience struggle at work as the competitive spirit within you arises. Investing in real estate may not yield handsome returns. Building a side hustle can ease things for you. You may experience an emotional burnout if things don’t go as planned.

Love Focus: Cupid might strike your heart with an arrow as you feel strongly for a special one. Expressing your heart out can make you feel lighter.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Making health a priority will pay off now as you feel the energy and rhythm of an active mind and body. You are in for some major career advancements and opportunities as your talent gets recognized at work. You may experience familial bliss as you kickstart a new chapter of your life. Finances are likely to be the same with no extra expenses or losses in the near future.

Love Focus: Its time to follow your instincts and express your feelings completely. Now is not the time to shy away.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

