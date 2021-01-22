Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Your potential as a financier increases as you establish yourself in the market. It is a good time to turn your focus on career and chart your course. An ailment that is affecting your normal functioning is set to disappear. You are likely to enjoy a peaceful family life and strive to remain happy by driving out the negativity within. If you are travelling by public transport, take care of your belongings as stars are not favourable. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Passion for what you are pursuing on the academic front will help keep you in the lead.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and may take priority over other things!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You will be able to successfully surmount the temptation to splurge and achieve a healthy bank balance. Working hard is okay, but you will need to work smart, if you expect to make your mark on the professional front. Some of you may take an initiative to get back in shape. Family youngsters are likely to prove a big support. Travel will be important in enhancing business or for clinching a deal. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out. Extra coaching may prove a boon for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may find yourself at loggerheads with spouse over an issue and spoil moods.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Good earning potential will be created by implementing untried ideas. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. You will find yourself in the pink of health. Someone may threaten to dampen your mood on the domestic front. If you are planning to visit another city or town, this is a favourable period. Property matters may take up your time today. Something important may be achieved on the academic front. Some desire you had been harbouring for long is likely to be fulfilled today.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Joining hands with a competitor can enhance profits. Hard work on the professional front is likely to bring positive results. Good health is yours for the asking as you maintain a regular routine. Be prepared to face some complications on the family front. Those travelling today will do well to start early. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Help from expected quarters may materialise on the academic front. Those searching for suitable accommodation may find luck shining on them.

Love Focus: Brightening romantic scene can keep you in an excited state today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream





*Leo (July 23-August 23): An urgently required loan is likely to be sanctioned. You will manage to upstage your nearest rival in your efforts to corner glory on the professional front. Those conscious of their physique are likely to join a gym. A family outing in on the anvil and will prove exciting. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin. You are likely to get your choice on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may hit rock bottom and get you mentally upset.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for some time is likely to dissipate soon. Keep your distance from those who are anti-bosses, as you may get drawn into office politics. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Meeting old friends and relations is foretold. Some of you can enjoy driving around all by yourself. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. Your aptitude for something on the academic front may become your greatest asset.

Love Focus: If you are in love, there is every chance of embarking on a romantic journey.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good earning will enable you to splurge and have a good time. You may get heaps of praise for something that you have achieved on the professional front. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. This is a good day to spend with family. Delay and hitches are foreseen for those undertaking journey in a public transport. A new acquisition may put you in the exclusive club of the ‘have’s’. More efforts may be needed on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: Those of marriageable age will be able to find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The money that had been stuck shows all the signs of getting released soon. Seniors may repose full faith in you for undertaking something challenging at work. You are likely to make concerted efforts to retain good health. Your suggestions for the betterment of home may get rejected by others. Undertaking a short, but exciting journey with your love interest is possible. You can expect handsome returns from a property owned by you. Setting the pace on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Meeting near and dear ones is possible for those taking the day off.

Love Focus: Romance rocks and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A get-rich-quick scheme can actually work for some. This is not the best time to switch jobs, so have patience. A health issue is likely to be resolved by your timely action. Today, spouse will let you have your way instead of dictating you! Travel stars appear bright over the horizon, so pack your bags for someplace exotic! You may receive the possession letter for a property booked by you. Academic front looks bright, as you are able to give a good account of yourself.

Love Focus: Love life proves immensely fulfilling, as partner seems in a romantic mood!

Lucky Number: 12

Lucky Colour: Cream





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Some of you can hope to receive a large amount of money. Making your niche at a new workplace will not be difficult. Those who have chosen to shake a leg will find themselves nearing total fitness. Good advice on the family front will be aplenty and will help you in tackling a sensitive issue. Those raring for a break in routine will get a chance of travelling to someplace new. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to benefit you immensely. A celebration on the social front is likely to keep you entertained.

Love Focus: Chance to remain around the one you secretly love may materialise and prove most exciting!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Chocolate





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Expected payments are likely to get released soon. Praise is in store for some at work for something achieved. A respite from bodily ailments is foreseen as the phase of perfect health commences. You may spend joyous time in following a family tradition or a religious rite. If you are travelling for fun, this is the day to enjoy your heart out! Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. You may be giving finishing touches to an assignment required to be submitted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you may aim to make the most of it!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A job switch promises to bring a bigger salary package for some. You are likely to enjoy good health, even if you are feeling a bit under the weather at present. Family will be loving and caring and extend all the help required. Travelling with family and friends is indicated and will prove to be a lot of fun. Paperwork for a property deal is likely to get completed soon and bring your dream home within your grasp. You are likely to fare well in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may seem in a thoughtful mood today, so strive to elevate the mood.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cyan





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter