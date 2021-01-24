Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 24

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A home remedy will come in handy for getting rid of a minor ailment. Excellent monetary returns are foreseen from something that you have started on the side. Remaining stoic and neutral in any adverse situation on the professional front will work in your favour. You will be able to get the things done that you desire on the domestic front. You will derive much pleasure in driving someone on a leisure trip. You succeed in persuading someone to do your bidding on the academic front. You are likely to become a proud owner of a prime property.

Love Focus: Mutual admiration shows all signs of leading to romance, so enjoy every moment of it!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those dealing in real estate are likely to make a killing. Today, you may have to take your chances on the professional front. Come hail or storm, nothing can deter you from your goal of achieving perfect fitness. A gathering of friends is foreseen at your home and will be prove immensely enjoyable. It will be difficult to travel comfortably in the mode of conveyance that you have selected. Property dealers and middlemen may find the day favourable. Excellent results in a competition will take you way ahead of your rivals.

Love Focus: Romance lurks in the wings in a journey you are about to take, so be prepared for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Financially, you will remain in a comfortable position and may even add to your wealth. On the professional front, some of you may be running behind schedule in submitting a project or an assignment. Fitness buffs are likely to enjoy perfect health. Homemakers can expect a helping hand in whatever they are engaged in. You will garner much goodwill by helping someone out of dire straits on the family front. You must seek a comfortable mode of conveyance to undertake a journey. Shifting to a new place is on the cards.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in the mood for romance today, so plan out something exclusive with partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Cutting corners and remaining conservative in your spending will help in maintaining a healthy bank account. Regular eating habits and an active life will find you in perfect fitness. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Driving down for a short vacation will be fun and will help let your hair down. You will have enough money to book a flat in your name. Praise for something you have achieved on the academic front is likely to come your way. You will have enough money to effect changes on the home front.

Love Focus: You will manage to take the right steps on the romantic front to win someone you find irresistible!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some lucrative deals are likely to brighten up your financial front. New experiences and exciting company will make your day. You are likely to bring your body into focus as fitness becomes your mantra! Meeting your near and dear ones is possible and will give you immense pleasure. Losing your way en route to someplace cannot be ruled out. Good performance on the academic front is likely to open many doors. Changes on the home front are likely to be appreciated by all.

Love Focus: You will love all the attention bestowed upon you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A raise or increment can come your way and ensure a happy state on the financial front. You will feel proud of something achieved at work. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. Some of you may be busy decorating or redoing your house. Caution may need to be exercised by those using the road. Property you had been contributing to may finally be yours. Those appearing for a competition will get a chance to better their performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Promises not kept by lover may get you in two minds regarding the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Overspending on things not exactly needed is possible and may affect your savings. Going is likely to get better on the professional front. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. If you are on a vacation with family expect to enjoy togetherness. Chance of an overseas trip cannot be ruled out for some. Those in real estate business may start a new project. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning!

Love Focus: Spending time in the company of lover is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family will support you in cutting corners and conserving money, so expect a substantial increase in savings. Your self-confidence will see you through a trying phase in your professional life. Health of a family elder is set to improve. You may be instrumental in settling a family dispute amicably. Travelling by road to some place exotic will be most fulfilling. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. Admission seekers will be on cloud nine very soon!

Love Focus: Planning out something on the romantic front with the one you love is possible.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to manage your finances well. This is the time to reconsider whatever decisions you have taken to be on the safe ground. Health may become a problem due to your sheer negligence. It will be in your interest to resolve family issues within the family. A short journey will be fun and help you rejuvenate. Those dealing in property may get a deal of a lifetime. Academic pursuits may prove enjoyable for some. A social event will prove most enjoyable and give you an opportunity of meeting people you have not met in years.

Love Focus: Beloved may appear to be a little off mood today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Luck shines on you on the financial front, so expect your monetary condition to improve! You are likely to find your prospects soaring on the professional front. Those with a medical problem are likely to find the best care. Heated exchanges and arguments may mark the home front. Comfort is assured for those undertaking a journey today. A windfall may materialise for those planning to sell their property. Someone’s support on the academic front may prove a godsend for you. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends and may even plan something together.

Love Focus: Catching somebody’s eye in a journey is possible, so expect romance to enter your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An outstanding payment is likely to be received. You are likely to enjoy a most favorable phase, in which whatever you do turns right! An ailment is likely to show signs of abating. Missing a family function is on the cards, as your time remains at a premium. Those travelling for fun will enjoy every bit of it. Getting approval for extension or addition to an ancestral house may prove a big hurdle. An opportunity for job seekers is likely to appear on the horizon. You will be able to project a positive image of yourself and impress people on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may surprise you with some original ideas on the romantic front, so just follow directions and enjoy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Monetary problems will become a thing of the past as you come into big money. An excellent opening in the job market awaits those seeking suitable employment. Some of you are likely to become health conscious. You will make the most of a trip that you are forced to undertake. Good returns from property can be expected and will add to your wealth. There is something that needs to be done urgently at home, so don’t just ponder over it! You are likely to remain ahead of the rest in your academic performance.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

