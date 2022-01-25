Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 25, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will maintain financial stability throughout the day. This time has all the possibilities of new beginnings in your life. Your family will be happy with your efforts towards them. Your health will be excellent. Avoid any kind of argument with your seniors or colleagues at work. Some property issues are likely to be resolved favourably. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: Your partners will be expecting romantic gestures from you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Today, you will get receive more wealth to you than in some time. Your family will expand with the arrival of a new member of the family. You will see the most growth in your career right now. It is advised to develop a good habit of following a daily routine. Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front. A guest may drop in and keep you entertained with local gossip.

Love Focus: Your love life will be great as your partner will be helping you in progressing.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you will get a special chance to buy the things that you need in your household. You might also have to face some resistance at work due to your colleagues. You should plan a budget for yourself and stick to it or you might face some money constraints. Things are a little weak for you in your health department. Your image on the social front is set to rise. An immensely enjoyable time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy to the hilt all the attention being showered on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Mustard

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You should not spend your savings. Everything in your family will be fine. Reputation of some professionals is likely to be enhanced. . You should also work out about your mental status and try to make it healthier. Good returns from property are likely for some. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front. A chance of driving off on a pilgrimage is possible.

Love Focus: Life will be moderate, and you can have a better relationship with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will get a lot of interesting and tempting opportunities today. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. Your family will be happy with your efforts towards them. You might get viral infections, or you can catch onto the weather or you can have indigestion problems. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully.

Love Focus: You may face some issues between you and your partner right now.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will get economic growth in many ways. Your relationship with your family might not be that good today. You will find things moving in a positive direction at work. Change your diet to improve you health. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some. Those looking for a suitable accommodation will succeed in their endeavours. You should be able to communicate better with people around you and implement your creative ideas and plans.

Love Focus :You are very likely to get good results in your love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is a chance for you to escape reality and plan a short trip on vacation. Some people can show interest in buying your property. Financial planning will need to take everything into account, so ensure nothing important is left out. It is advised to keep good relations with your co-workers and your seniors. You can encounter some minor health issues such as valid infections or problems related to digestion.

Love Focus: Things will go smoothly for couples who have a together for a long time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Show emotional support too but do not get too sentimental. There will be new sources of income for you. The corporate sector workers can expect a great turn in their career very soon. Your energy levels might be a little low. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige by his or her good showing. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. Initiative taken on the property front is likely to benefit. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: You might have some major relationship issues today, try to keep your temper down.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may feel your privacy being compromised by someone in the family. Your financial status will improve. You are likely to get your winning edge back on the professional front. You should try to regulate your food habits and eat your food on time. Take some time off from work and enjoy a short trip. Apprehensions about a property issue can be safely laid to rest. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your partner's love will be offering you more power, romance, family, and authority.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will solve all your past problems troubles and resistances. You are expected to plan your budget and prioritize your expenses. Your work life will be great and that you can expect growth in your work. You might get some disorder or problems related to air. Continued good performance will motivate you to give in your best on the academic front. Those into social work are likely to receive recognition for their good work. Start planning on acquiring a property.

Love Focus: You should be calm and composed while making your decisions regarding your feelings.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Aquarius (Jan21-Feb20)

The days of lovely vibrations in the family are finally here for you.You should also look for new opportunities where your talent is appreciated with a good payroll. You just need to be cautious on the financial front, so spend accordingly. Meeting friends and relations is on the cards and will give you immense joy. Correct emphasis seems to be your key to tackling even the toughest situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky number -3

Lucky colour - Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This time is suitable for business partnership. Things will be good for you and your financial status. You will get a lot of time to be around your family. People who were already working might experience a little bit of difficulties at work. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. There is a specific somebody who is likely to sing paeans of praise in your honour!

Love Focus: You can expect happiness and fulfilment in your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)