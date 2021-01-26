Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 26

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Wealth comes your way in a most unexpected manner. Earning big bucks are foreseen for some professionals. Some of you can get serious about fitness and start an exercise regimen. A talented family member is likely to make a mark and add to your prestige. Public transport may cause inconvenience to you today. Favourable decision can be expected regarding a piece of property under dispute. Something that you have accomplished on the academic front will come in for praise. You are likely to be surrounded by your near and dear ones today.

Love Focus: Married couples can expect a blissful existence, with much sharing and caring on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Budgeting can go awry due to impulsive buying. You may not feel upbeat about where your career is taking you and may crave for a change. You will be able to resume your exercise regimen. You may plan a family trip to a place you have not seen till now. Timely submission of an assignment may save you from an embarrassing situation. Socially, your popularity is likely to rise through active participation.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in unloading your emotional baggage.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A raise or bonus will be like a shot in the arm for those on the financial downswing. You are likely to remain in the pink of health. Family youngsters are likely to spring a pleasant surprise. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. You will be able to drive a good bargain for acquiring property. You will remain on solid ground, as far as academics are concerned. You will be able to achieve something personal by the support of a social contact.

Love Focus: Chance of finding someone who shares your ideas and tastes is possible on the romantic front, so look forward to a blossoming romantic relationship!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): New avenues of earning open up and brighten up the financial front. You are likely to ruffle some feathers on the work front by your uncompromising attitude. You may get serious about your health and join a gym. Problems on the family front have to be sorted at a priority. If you are planning a long journey, travelling light will be a good idea. Efforts on the academic front are likely to be richly rewarded. Delay a property transaction, as stars appear unfavourable. Academic aspirations come within your grasp, so go ahead and seize them.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation promises to become a reality, so be at your ‘observing’ best!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Good financial situation will encourage you to make plans to go in for something big. Those hoping for promotion may find the competition tough. Some measures instituted on the health front will lead you towards total fitness. Celebratory mood prevails on the home front. A drive to the countryside will give you the peace and quiet you seek. A good day is foreseen for getting a much-awaited luxury item. Good preparation for a tough competition promises great success.

Love Focus: Spouse may appear off mood and require personal space.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Some of you will find more avenues to increase earning. Luck favours you today and may make you win in every situation, both in personal and professional fronts. You will be able to improve your health as you turn your focus towards yourself. A family reunion is on the cards and your participation will make it happen. Don’t drive if you are fatigued or in high ‘spirits’ as it can prove risky. A property deal is likely to be sealed at the earliest. Excellent showing on the academic front will help you in realising your dream.

Love Focus: Romance seems to be in full bloom, so enjoy!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. Self-employed are likely to increase their reach by testing new waters on the professional front. Teaming up with a friend for daily workout will take you a step nearer to perfect fitness. Something not to your liking on the home front may make you see red. Chances of spending a few days out of town on vacation are foreseen for some. Those shifting houses can expect to move into a better environment. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to clear most of your doubts.

Love Focus: Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment. Despite a dip in physical activity, you are likely to enjoy good health. If you are in the run for an office or a promotion, stars favour you at this juncture. Increased daily chores may bug some homemakers. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. Now is the time to invest in property, if you want good returns. You are likely to feel elated by your academic performance.

Love Focus: Much enjoyment is foreseen on the romantic front for both lovers and married couples.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A good investment opportunity comes your way and promises to make you financially secure. Some hindrance may delay work, so do your best to cope up. Those ailing will find distinct improvement in their health. You are likely to be well cared for at a relative’s place today. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. Teaming up with some who is good in studies will be a step in the right direction on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend quality time with someone you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. Extra endeavours on the professional front are likely to get the cash register ringing. Some of you may resolve to undertake stringent measures to remain slim and trim. Much happiness is foreseen on the home front. A short break may find you heading out on a vacation. A great opportunity to own property may come to you. Don’t sweep difficulties under the carpet on the academic front, as only you will be the sufferer.

Love Focus: Stars burn bright on the romantic front, so expect your love life to turn most happening!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Some of you are likely to win the confidence of your senior at work by doing more than what has been told. There seems a significant improvement in the condition of someone who is unwell. Much rejoicing is foreseen on the family front. It is an auspicious time to undertake a pilgrimage. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets. Things appear easy on the academic front, as you keep pace with studies.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is indicated and will prove mutually satisfying.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Shed your reluctance as you have enough funds now to indulge in a bit of luxury. Health poses no problems, but don’t take liberties. This seems to be an unfavorable day for professionals, so don’t start anything new. The day promises to keep the family front abuzz with excitement. An excellent opportunity for overseas travel may present itself. You will be able to maintain the tempo on the academic front and fare well.

Love Focus: Love may blossom with someone you had only known for a short time, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter