Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 27, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Plan a daily budget to keep your expenditures in check. Most of your decisions may be based on your wisdom and fairness today. Keep your gaze fixed on your goals. Better opportunities may come your way. The happy atmosphere at home is likely to lift everyone’s mood. Handling additional responsibilities may work wonders for your efficiency and skills. Students may be in top form and are likely to perform well.

Love Focus : Those wishing to settle down in matrimony with their partner may not receive consent from their families.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This may be an opportune time for your career to take a giant leap. You may need to be watchful of your over expenses. On the domestic front, relatives may create rifts in your harmonious relationships. Taking an interest in spirituality may bring you immense satisfaction and peace of mind. Property matters may get into legal hassles. Students are likely to excel in academics. Your social connections may bode well for your future.

Love Focus: Your partner may demand your time and attention, which you may have in abundance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may be able to perform better with the help of subordinates. Flow of funds from multiple quarters need to be carefully checked and saved. Maintain calm while dealing with senior members of the family. A new workout schedule may keep you fit and energetic. Some of you may get an opportunity to travel abroad for various reasons. Your social circle is likely to expand as you forge newer and beneficial relationships.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, positive developments may bring happiness.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Handling additional responsibilities may make you a winner at work. You may receive money that you had lent to someone. Misunderstandings may lead to conflicts among family members. Improving your food habits and turning to spiritual healing is likely to bring you peace of mind. Property transactions may be completed satisfactorily. The day may be favorable for work-related trips.

Love Focus: You may get to enjoy togetherness with your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may be able to invest money in shares. Your domestic front may remain vibrant and positive as children bring laurels in their fields. You may be unable to manage your schedule as new projects keep you busy. Your workout routine may not bring expected outcome. Keep your focus on your targets and move ahead without doubting your capabilities. The day may bring many travel opportunities.

Love Focus: To reignite the passion and strengthen your ties, you are likely to enjoy a quiet romantic evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Today, the day may be very productive. Things may work in your favour as expected. Traders may make small gains. Handling situations and assignments tactfully may impress your seniors. Students are all set to see a lot of positive changes in their routine and results. Be accommodating in your ways to maintain peace and accord at home. A long-delayed vacation with family may materialize. Do not involve yourself in other’s property matters that are riddled with legal loopholes.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your partner may keep you emotionally happy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You may be able to accumulate wealth from unexpected quarters. Warmth, peace and tranquillity may reign supreme in your house today. Those working in the hospitality industry may not find success as expected. Your strong immune system may help you enjoy overall wellbeing. Plans to travel to a tourist destination with friends may give you ample time to enjoy. Students who wish to pursue higher education abroad may have to wait their turn.

Love Focus: It could be a challenging day for the recently married couples.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Today, you are likely to do things your way. The day is likely to be productive and profitable for you on the financial front. Do not make travel plans before cross-checking weather details. At workplace, positive changes are likely, which may work in your favour. Those looking to lose weight may benefit from a new fitness training program. Spending time in the company of children may help you relieve stress. Long pending property matters may be sorted out.

Love Focus: Making efforts to strengthen ties is likely to show its positive effect in your love life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you are likely to experience stability in your life. You are likely to recover from an old debt. At home, handle the situation calmly and patiently to restore normalcy. Stay away from negative competition as it is likely to affect your productivity and skills. Joining a new gym/sports and meditation may keep you in good shape and away from all ailments. Students may make everyone proud with their achievements on their academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your love life may be very smooth.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Excellent money management skills may help you save a lot. You may have to bring changes in your working style to get noticed. Warmth, affection and harmony may prevail at home. Staying away from negative thoughts may keep your mind happy. This may be the perfect time to execute your plans. You are likely to clinch lucrative deals in matters of property. It is a good time to go out on a long pending holiday with family.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, there may be an emotional upheaval, which is likely to create rifts in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

New avenues of growth and profit may come your way. Tensions may be brewing at home, which may keep the homely atmosphere volatile. You may be dedicated to your profession which is likely to impress your seniors. Light physical exercises and breathing techniques may calm your mind. You may work on improving your communication skills. Students are likely to explore other online educational avenues. Property matters may be sorted without any hassles.

Love Focus: Making the right choices in love is likely to bring stability in your life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Students may score well in their exams. You may be unable to close a debt, which is likely to weaken your monetary position. You are likely to face challenges, which may make it difficult for you to come of the situation. At workplace, you may not receive the kind of credit you deserved for it. Adopting healthy habits, which include nutritious food, proper rest and meditation, is likely to keep you fit. Travelling may be on the cards, bringing you much needed relief and respite from work.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may feel insecure about the future, which is likely to strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)