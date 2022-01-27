Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 27: We see some ups and downs

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today, you are likely to experience stability in your life. Your patient approach towards handling things and your ability to work under pressure may make you a winner. Sharpening your skills may help you succeed in all your endeavours. With your persistent efforts, your professional graph is likely to see a growth. Be prepared in advance for any challenges that come your way. Others may appreciate you for your kindness. Students may make everyone proud with their achievements on their academic front. A vacation with family or friends may prove to be a costly affair, burning a hole in your pocket. Those dealing in matters of property are likely to make good profit. Those wishing to sell their land may undergo the procedure very smoothly. Ancestral property disputes may be solved cordially.

Sagittarius Finance Today

On the economic front, you may be busy expanding your business, which may be moving towards growth, eventually bringing maximum gains. You are likely to recover from an old debt. Profits are foreseen from speculative activities.

Sagittarius Family Today

On the domestic front, there may be clashes regarding a valuable asset. Do not make rash decisions as it may further deteriorate your relationship with your loved ones. Handle the situation calmly and patiently to restore normalcy.

Sagittarius Career Today

On the professional front, stay away from negative competition as it is likely to affect your productivity and skills. Your fresh ideas may not be readily accepted at work. Pump up your efforts to gain maximum benefits from it.

Sagittarius Health Today

On the health front, your resolve to stay fit may bring you in contact with health-conscious people. Joining a new gym class, indulging in outdoor sports and meditation may keep you in good shape and away from all ailments.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life may be very smooth. Giving time to your beloved and paying attention to their needs may help you two grow closer. Some of you may plan to settle down by the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026