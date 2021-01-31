Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 31

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Good networking will help you raise capital for a project. On the professional front, certain things remain beyond your control, so put your best foot forward. Health wise, you are likely to find yourself on the top of the world. Spouse is likely to appreciate you for your contribution to something important at hand. Those travelling will find the journey comfortable. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Your persistence will pay dividends on the academic front and help you keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: It can be love at first sight or matching of vibes, but for sure love is likely to blossom for some.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for long. At work, you will be able to deliver and even be ready to take on some more. You will have to bring some changes in your lifestyle for your own good. Whatever is happening is happening for your own good. If you are feeling a bit frustrated with the pace of things, it is best to match the speed, rather than get agitated.

Love Focus: Close encounters with a person who admires you secretly is possible.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): You may have to keep the ball rolling on the professional front, as people will be banking on you. Some of you are out to dominate the social scene. Organising a function or a party can be on the top of your mind today. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Health remains satisfactory. A good understanding amongst family members will help maintain domestic peace and serenity.

Love Focus: Mutual respect and understanding will take romance to a new height.

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9,25

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): You will manage to establish yourself on the academic front and benefit. A tight situation on the financial front may worry you, but it will only be a temporary phase. Your performance appraisal may not be to your liking. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. A pilgrimage is possible and is likely to prove most fulfilling. Shifting to a new accommodation is on the cards for those looking for something suitable. Passions are likely to get ignited, so get set to enjoy a most happening evening today!

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to plan a grand evening with you.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2,3,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will manage to increase your earnings. You can team up with someone to organise something on the social front. Outside food may lead to digestive problems, so avoid it. Your ideas and suggestions on the professional front are likely to win the day for you. Listen to others, but do what your heart prompts you to do and you will be better off. You will get time to complete some time consuming pending jobs today. Setting up the house or renovation may be taken up by some homemakers.

Love Focus: Finding time for indulging in a bit of romance can prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will have to be alert enough today so as not to miss out on something important on the professional or academic front. Chances of lagging behind in a project cannot be ruled out for some. Those compelled to stay away from family may experience bouts of nostalgia. Insensitivity of partner may hurt your feelings on the home front. All will not be hunky dory on the professional or academic front. Enjoying a day out with friends is indicated and will prove entertaining.

Love Focus: Someone may try to steal the affections of the one you love, so be wary.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will find luck favouring you today, as everything goes right for you! Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. Your consistent performance may line you up for added perks or promotion. Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment. Health remains excellent.

Love Focus: You are likely to turn your focus on an ex-flame and rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Your multitasking abilities are likely to gain your instant recognition at work. A family member will prove most encouraging and help you out at every step. You are likely to take up the responsibility of organising something at your place. Your luck finally shines and helps you bag a lucrative career option. A good break on the professional front is likely to open the doors for your future prospects. Be careful in congested areas.

Love Focus: A promising romantic affair may show signs of cooling off.

Lucky Colour: Khaki

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You may have to put extra hours at work just to clear the backlog. Helping someone in need will give you immense satisfaction. A child is likely to do you proud. It is best to clarify a doubt on the professional front beforehand than to cut a sorry figure at an inopportune time. Catering to the needs of family elders will help you score brownie points on the family front.

Love Focus: Your confidence and style will impress a member of the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. This is a good time to account for your assets on the financial front. Something that you are suffering from will show signs of improvement. Advice of a family member on the social front may need to be taken with a pinch of salt, as it can go against you. An out-of-town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! Receiving money and property through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some. Coming into the limelight on the social front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A most heartening situation develops on the romantic front for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Creative work may go unrecognised for those in the creative field. Those in the media or films are likely to face a tough situation. Money meant for something important may be spent on things not required at the moment. Be tactful in handling spouse or a family member who may not be in a good mood today. Avoid putting your fingers in multiple things; prioritize and proceed. You may be required to go to a site or a location out of town in connection with your job.

Love Focus: Your romantic life promises to turn for the better.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): More efforts are required to excel on the academic front. Fatigue and disinterest may make you miss lucrative opportunities on the business front. A disturbed daily routine may have an adverse effect on your health. Too many distractions can make professional work suffer. Focus may be missing in something that you have undertaken. Family's support will be forthcoming in achieving your fondest desire. A journey may prove far from comfortable for those travelling long distance.

Love Focus: Planning something out with lover is indicated, so expect to enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter