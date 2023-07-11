All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 11, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An increment or bonus is in the offing for some. A rival at work may extend a hand of friendship. Some of you are likely to adopt yoga or meditation to maintain peace of mind. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

Love Focus: Spending time together with your lover will provide untold joy.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you are certain to lead to total fitness. A loan required urgently will materialize. A senior at work may favor you for something prestigious. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Making plans for a vacation with someone close is possible and will be lots of fun. An opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to pick up the tempo and is poised for an exciting finish!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. A fitness routine may be taken up. A pat on the back is in store for you on the professional front. Meeting your near and dear ones is likely to give you an immense sense of happiness. Traveling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance. An academic pursuit can keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Your interest in a particular project is likely to get noticed by people who matter. You will keep good health as you become much more inclined to take fitness seriously. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the company of lover today, even without exchanging a word!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A financial bonanza can be expected by some. Exercise promises to keep you in good health. A bad situation at work will be salvaged in time by some prompt action from your side. Not listening to a parent or a family elder can get you into big trouble with them. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: There is a limit to which you can go on the romantic front, make it clear to your lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are likely to earn with both hands! Your health will remain perfect, so there is no need to worry needlessly on this score. Those who have applied for jobs may expect positive developments. Your inaction on the family front may be resented. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: Romance will be on your mind, but it may be difficult to find love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You can be commended for good financial management in running the house. This is the time of your life when you feel really fit and nice. This is a good time to get an idea into action on the professional front. Someone ill in the family is likely to make quick recovery. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers’ market. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to lover’s mood if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to finance a project on your own. A new health fad is likely to show positive results almost immediately. Total focus on work will help in leaving nothing pending on the professional front. A trip with friends or cousins will give you immense joy. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties. Homemakers are likely to implement their ideas on the home front.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money coming your way will keep you in high spirits. Sticking to a regular routine will affect your health positively. Your intelligence will be more than sufficient to get the better of your workplace rivals. You will feel closer to your near and dear ones now, than before. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: You will enjoy flirting today, but may get cold feet when things turn serious!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial position is set to improve for some. Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. A lucrative deal is likely to come to you. Family members will be supportive of whatever you do. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige. Your hard work is set to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Keeping the relationship alive may seem an uphill task, but lover will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you will be able to charge for your services at your own terms. It may be because of your resolve to remain in top physical condition. Pending work will be completed without a hitch. Family will be supportive and look after your needs. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Luck is on your side, if you are preparing for an exam or competition. A favourable situation may benefit you in a social gathering.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Opportunities for earning open up for you. An old ailment may get cured through home remedies. You get the opportunity to add to your skills at work. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. Your adventurous spirit is likely to take you to someplace fun. Those looking for a house on rent will manage to find one that fits the bill. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property.

Love Focus: You are likely to reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

