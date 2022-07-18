Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. You will be much talked about at work for your practical approach in tackling things. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Academically, you are set to perform well. Someone may count on you for help, so don’t let them down.

Love Focus: Efforts will be required to move things on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Those chasing deadlines will succeed in beating them. You are likely to achieve mental solace by practicing meditation and breathing exercises. Bad mood of a family member may spoil the domestic environment. Feeling paranoid about a property deal may not be without basis, so remain alert.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to get strengthened through mutual effort.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Repayment of a loan should become your top priority now. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquility. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you. Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others.

Love Focus: A small gift to lover on the romantic front will prove to be most thoughtful.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may choose to invest in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavours. You are likely to come in shape through workouts. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest.

Love Focus: Stars appear strong on the romantic front, so turn on your charm!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Those requiring a loan will be able to get it sanctioned. Cost cutting measures may be implemented at work. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. An outing with friends and family is in the pipeline. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment. Someone may try to take advantage of your kind nature, so remain wary.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may need to cast their net wider to get lucky.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

There is a ray of hope for those who have invested heavily, but not wisely, in speculation. You are efficiency-personified and will be all geared up to wrap up all the pending work. Someone may prove irritating and test your patience. Family can persuade you to go in for a luxury item. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the sensibilities of lover as it can spoil the relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

On the professional front, you are likely to make a mark for yourself by your sheer brilliance! A balanced diet and exercise is advised. Some of you can feel the pinch in the absence of fluid cash. Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions will be fully reciprocated by the one you admire, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Support of other members will help ease the burden of homemakers. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts. This is the time for change.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front. This is not the day to take any liberties on the professional front. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Some of you can make a plan for an outing or a movie with friends. Your success on the academic front is assured, as you get the kind of support that can get you places.

Love Focus: You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Monetary condition is likely to improve for some. This is the time to play your winning card on the professional front. Adhering to a set routine is advised. Presence of family on the side of those embarking on something new will be reassuring. Something tasked to you on the academic front will be completed in an exemplary fashion. A good advice by someone close will need to be followed in letter and spirit.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may not be looking at the right places!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. A technology upgrade may be required to improve the processes. Some of you are likely to make an honest attempt at fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. Your clarity of mind on the academic front will make difficulties disappear, so expect to perform well.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to take some positive steps to become financially secure. A new idea at work may not succeed initially, but don’t lose hope. Some of you can safely say goodbye to depression, as positivity enters your life once again. It will be in your interest to take the responsibility of a family youngster in your own hands. Good performance on the academic front is likely to make you eligible for something important.

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)