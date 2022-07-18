Libra Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 18'22 states, best time

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libras are likely to brim with enthusiasm and happiness today. Your talents are likely to be recognized and you may start to shape your life as you desire. This is the best time to change tracks on the career front but plan well. Calculated risks would enable to completion of the project on time. You will succeed in your efforts to restore harmony at home. Your bond with your beloved may strengthen. There may be warmth and love in your life. Libras will need to be judicious about money matters today. You may have to work hard to generate a new source of income. Avoid shortcuts to earn a quick buck. Travelling abroad can be an exciting adventure that will be remembered forever. Libras will discover travel destinations that are unique and magical. So do not pass up the chance. Good returns from an old property are indicated for some. Shifting to a better accommodation is also on the cards.

Libra Finance Today Today, Libra natives will need to work hard to increase the inflow of money. Avoid adopting unethical practices of earning money quickly else it may push you deeper into problems. Restrain yourself from investing in others' words otherwise, it would disappoint you.

Libra Family Today Tensions on the family front are likely to get sorted out in a short outing or with the intervention of family elders. Libras need to listen to someone who speaks for their good on the domestic front. A new perspective will benefit you immensely.

Libra Career Today To bring a bloom in professional life Libra natives will have to formulate new strategies. Dark clouds may hover on the professional front, but there will be a silver lining too. You may get nominated for an important post in your official capacity.

Libra Health Today Your energy level will be high today. Better to channel it in a positive direction. Some time can also be committed to yoga and meditation, it will help you achieve a healthy psyche. Those struggling with a health vice may get success.

Libra Love Life Today Your close association with someone at work may turn into a budding romance. Get ready for a heady phase. Married Libra natives are advised to develop a healthy relationship to enjoy a deeply emotional bond.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON