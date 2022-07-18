Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 18,'22 states,good health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarians are likely to enjoy splendid health today. You will look for ways to build your stamina and strengthen your immune system. Today, you may notice a lot of intuition in your interactions with family members, friends and relatives. You must trust your intuition to make the best decisions. Near and dear ones will remain caring and concerned all day. However, you will have to be very secretive about investments to make a handsome profit. The professional front may remain hectic and demanding for Sagittarians. But you will enjoy the challenges that come your way today. Reverses on the academic front will make Sagittarius students stronger and they will be able to achieve what they had set out for. A trip that is unconventional and adventurous will be favourable to enjoy every minute of it. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of landed property in an up-market location.

Sagittarius Finance Today Make sure you carefully handle all financial commitments and transactions diligently today, Sagittarians! Avoid disclosing your investment plans to others. Your expenses are likely to shoot up and you may end up spending an exorbitant amount of money for purchasing something that you do not need as of now.

Sagittarius Family Today Your family members might reach out to check up on your health. Don't take their concern as nagging and be nice to them. Guests' visit would make it a pleasant and wonderful day. You can also be in the mood to celebrate with family and friends.

Sagittarius Career Today Some Sagittarians may feel unnecessarily pressured at the workplace, but don’t lose hope as the period will pass shortly. Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. This may motivate you to work harder and dedicatedly!

Sagittarius Health Today A new exercise or diet that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. Seek the assistance of a professional to help bolster your health, be it a doctor or a therapist. An expert opinion will benefit you.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Someone whom you admire on the romantic front may send positive signals today. Sagittarian singles will not feel like socializing today. Harsh words would harm the sentiments of close friends. So, watch your words closely.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

