Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 19, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money is likely to come from unexpected sources and strengthen the monetary front. You are likely to be recognized for your efforts on the professional front. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. You can expect an excellent time with family on a vacation. Students thinking of higher studies will make it happen, but only with a lot of hard work.

Love Focus: A commitment made to lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Investments done previously are likely to get good returns. Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy. Health worries become a thing of the past, as you start feeling fit and energetic once again. A hobby is likely to give hours of entertainment to a family elder. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. Attending a religious ceremony is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship needs to be tended with care, so take steps to strengthen it.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Good foresight on your part will help in pre-empting a man-management issue at work. A health advice may be taken seriously. A lot of wedding-related activities will soon happen on the domestic front. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark. A change of scene will do you good.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out with lover cannot be ruled out and make for an enjoyable time!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. Those in government jobs will be able to take positive steps to further their careers. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Youngsters can expect to have a good time with cousins. You need to be careful on the road. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front. Remember, prevention is any day better than cure.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. Health needs all your attention today. Family members may plan a vacation. Clarity of mind and retentive power will help you forge ahead on the academic front. You will require time and energy for dealing with an intricate case.

Love Focus: Your love life takes an upswing, as spouse or lover appear more than accommodating.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Those seeking a raise or promotion will not be disappointed. You manage to retain perfect health. Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition.

Love Focus: An exclusive outing with sweetheart is indicated and will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Monetary gains are likely for those in medical or legal professions. This is a good day to ask for a raise or a desired posting. Be careful on the fitness front, as chances of overstraining cannot be ruled out. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. A journey that you are about to undertake will be made interesting by someone travelling with you. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Efforts from both sides will be needed to make the evening romantically successful.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money comes your way and will beef up your financial condition. Working women can have a trying time at work. You move towards total fitness. Guests and visitors can compliment homemakers for their creativity and aestheticism on the home front. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love rocks for some today!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial front looks promising and handsome returns on investments seem most likely. Those in the creative field will be in a position to dictate their price. Keep some time spare for workouts. Chances of having a showdown with parents or a family elder cannot be ruled out. An exciting trip is possible. A satisfactory performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for some.

Love Focus: Love grows, as you feel drawn closer to partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Your workable solution to a professional problem will get the go ahead from higher ups. You may choose a healthy option to remain fit. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some. You manage to forge better relations with those around by adopting a happy demeanour.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your lack of focus and persistence at work may be noted by seniors. Finances can become a source of worry for some. Peace of mind is assured today. An overseas journey may materialise. A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded. You are likely to participate in a family function.

Love Focus: Something exciting is likely to be planned with lover today, so expect a thrilling time on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Designing a fitness programmed according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself. Shopping for exotic things will be fun. You may need to keep a track of a family youngster. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front. Some of you are likely to realise the folly of your ways and make amends.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling day on the romantic front is foreseen, as you get to spend time with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

