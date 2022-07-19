Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 19,'22 states, good returns

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Day seems good, but there are some work issues you may have to face today. Some may get disappointed after not getting promoted or not getting desired results of their efforts. Your past investments may reap you rewards and keep your bank balance brimming. Healthwise, it’s a good day and you may feel energetic and full of optimism today.

Day seems perfect on the family front and homemakers may find something new to keep themselves busy and motivated. Those who have shifted to a new location or city, they may find the neighbourhood supportive and like new settings. Love birds may plan something to make the evening wonderful, but lack of time may not let them execute their plans.

Scorpio Finance Today: Your excellent financial condition may allow you to spend on the comfort of your loved ones. Some may splurge over luxury and leisure. A property deal may turn out favorable and get you good returns.

Scorpio Family Today: Day seems good and your friends may invite you over coffee or you may enjoy a day out with loved ones. Your relatives may visit you and set a celebratory aura for you and your beloved.

Scorpio Career Today: A tough day is indicated at the work front. You may be busy sorting out complicated work issues. You may get frustrated and end up wasting your energy in worthless things.

Scorpio Health Today: You may be in a jolly, happy and playful mood and may attract towards the beautiful things around you. You may spend on some paintings or antique decor pieces today. Some may go for a beauty or cosmetic treatment.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Romantic encounters or a romantic trip is indicated for some. You may make efforts to form a strong bond with your beloved and it may impress your partner too. Your spouse may cook something special for you or surprise you in an unexpected way.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

