Libra Horoscope Today:Daily prediction for July 19, '22 states, health issues

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) Day seems excellent on the professional front, but your health issues may become a cause of concern today. If you have a sedentary lifestyle, then you should start working out to regain stamina and strength. Family members may support your decision to start something new and encourage you to make your dreams come true.Some may also face relationship issues and may be busy pampering their partner. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the financial front, but you should avoid taking any big risks by investing your money in a lucrative scheme. Negotiating a property deal today may be favorable and beneficial for some. Homemakers may have a fun-filled day with friends.

What else is there to know about the day? Know more:

Libra Finance Today: Some may be busy negotiating business deals with new clients. You may invest in corporate gifts. Some may launch new products and spend in marketing and online promotion.

Libra Family Today: Your family is your life and you may enjoy a bond of love today by spending quality time with your family members. Newly married couples may feel new sunshine in their life.

Libra Career Today: Things are going smoothly on the work front and you are about to start your own business. Freelancers may get big clients and multiple projects. Those who are in export business, they may have a lucky day.

Libra Health Today: Day is not favorable on the health front. Students may feel mental stress and find it hard to focus on their studies. Overthinking and heavy workload may make you tired and exhausted today.

Libra Love Life Today: Day does not seem favorable on the love front and you may feel tension between you and your partner. Bitterness from the past may not let you enter into new phase of life. You should not look at the past for long as you may miss good things that are waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

