Inside World Jewish Sports Museum: More than a storage of medals, achievements and a silent message for India

Sports unite the world. And there are no two ways about that. However, not many countries preserve their athletes and their major achievements like Israel does. A simple visit to the World Jewish Sports Museum would leave you spellbound by the attention to detail and the way the country truly appreciates its sportspersons. The tour of the Museum lasts about 45 minutes to 1 hour, and by the time one is done with walking through a gallery of trophies and sporting memorabilia, one realises how the tour is more than just achievements, it is about knowing the history of Israeli sport and how the athletes have always been a language of identity, resilience and nationhood. The Museum celebrates journeys and the hardships athletes have faced throughout their careers. (Clicked by author)

Most museums around the world celebrate victories; however, this one on the outskirts of Tel Aviv celebrates journeys and the hardships athletes have faced throughout their careers.

Located within the Kfar Maccabiah complex near Tel Aviv, the World Jewish Sports Museum is the first institution in the world devoted completely to documenting and highlighting Jewish sporting history. The Museum, which was opened four years back in 2022, traces the astounding story of Jewish athletes and sporting organisations across the continent. Every gallery inside the building asks the same question in different ways: what can sport reveal about people?

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The answer is hidden in the hundreds of carefully curated artefacts. Olympic medals, jerseys, trophies, and athletes' personal belongings are displayed as chapters. As soon as the visitors enter the building, they can see the windsurfing board with which Gal Fridman won Israel's first Olympic gold medal in Athens in 2004.