Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Something that you want done officially may take time. Some of you may plan to renovate or give a facelift to your house. Those looking for a convenient place to stay will be able to find one. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Sticking to routine will be important to remain fit. Profitable day is foreseen for those playing the stocks.

Love Focus: You are likely to transform romantic thoughts into action, so expect an exciting time!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Company of health-conscious people will automatically help you achieve perfect health. Keep your personal life under wraps, as someone is out to enjoy at your expense. You will get the opportunity on the work front for which you had been waiting for long. Travelling with your group of friends will be exciting. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. A social commitment needs to be discharged, so find time for it.

Love Focus: You will manage to take the right steps on the romantic front to win someone you find irresistible!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A function may be organized at home and keep you happily occupied. If you own a vehicle, you can be asked to become part of an exciting trip. Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will do well to wait a bit more. Expect a treat from a friend today. You may feel a bit disappointed due to dip in earnings. Clarity of vision and steadfastness of purpose will help bring you closer to your professional goals.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get a bit impatient on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good returns can be expected from an investment. Homemakers may receive praise for their efforts on the home front. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialise. Something that you want to achieve on the professional front may not be immediately possible. A car or a dream house is about to become a reality for some. A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively.

Love Focus: You will win over the one you love by being upfront in almost everything.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Businesspersons will be able to resurrect the business showing a downward trend. An event coming up on the home front will keep you happily engaged. An outing with friends promises to be entertaining. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money. Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. Health poses no problems. The question, whether to spend on a particular expensive item or not can put you in a dilemma.

Love Focus: You may need to drop hints about promises made by lover, lest they be swept under the carpet!

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A challenging situation on the financial front is likely to arise, but will be handled competently. Domestic chores may leave you fatigued. Undertaking a long journey may not seem too exciting. Helping out a junior on the academic front may find you doing his or her assignments! Health will remain satisfactory, but only by exercising strict self-control. You are likely to succeed in something you had been hoping to accomplish today.

Love Focus: You will love all the attention bestowed upon you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Someone in the family can ask for your advice on something important. So go for the best deal. Distractions may not allow you to give your hundred percent on the academic front. You will enjoy excellent health, despite excesses. Clarity of thought and foresight will help save money. You will have the full support of superiors in carrying out your ideas at work.

Love Focus: Prayers are likely to be answered soon for those looking for love!

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good networking will be of help on the professional front, so get down to refreshing old contacts. Your unwanted advice to youngsters runs the risk of being rejected outright. Property dealers are likely to make a killing.

You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. You are likely to enjoy good health by not succumbing to wayside food. Today, you are likely to make good money.

Love Focus: Lovebirds are likely to fly apart and put the relationship in crisis, if something urgent is not done.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Family life will be happy and happening. Shifting to a bigger house is indicated for some. You are likely to find yourself in high spirits today. Excellent health is yours for the asking. On the work front, you may find the day busier than usual. On the financial front, the day is going to be exceptionally profitable.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and make it rock again.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A function can be organised at home. Visiting some exotic places on a vacation cannot be ruled out for some. It is a good day to buy a vehicle or a major item. This may prove an exceptional day for you. Adding to your comfort on the domestic front can be one of your aims today. Regularity in daily workouts will prove a blessing on the health front. Those playing the stocks can expect to hit it rich.

Love Focus: If married, expect some special favors from spouse today!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A family youngster may fall short of your expectations, so help out, instead of reprimanding. Change of scene is likely. An issue pertaining to property or wealth needs to be taken up on priority. You are likely to take it easy on the fitness front. You are likely to enjoy a favorable position on the financial front. Your reputation on the professional front is set to rise.

Love Focus: Over familiarity with the one you love threatens to make the relationship stagnant, so find ways to keep it vibrant.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

It may be difficult to find a helping hand on the domestic front, but you will manage somehow. Chance to go on an official trip to an interesting place is likely for some. You may find yourself in a reflective mood today. A windfall can be expected and will add to your wealth. Profits in a business venture promise to wipe out your financial woes. Someone is likely to encourage you on the professional front to put your best foot forward.

Love Focus: Romance may provide an extra bounce in your step!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

