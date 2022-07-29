Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. Professionals are likely to consolidate their position and will become much sought after. You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace and quiet rather too boring! A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Time has come inch closer to the one you have taken a fancy for on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. Some anxious moments on the professional front may unsettle you. Efforts put on the health front will be beneficial. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Those travelling for fun can expect a time of their lives. Today, you must give a thought to property issues. Academic front seems favourable.

Love Focus: Better times are foreseen for those romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Paying off minor debts will help clear the financial picture. Delegating tasks may prove difficult, but you will have your way. You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. Family ties are set to get strengthened through a marriage. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some as you may mix business with pleasure. A property issue will be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: Expect a pleasant surprise from the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

For those feeling the pinch, financial situation is set to improve. Good sales talk is likely to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. It may prove difficult to overcome lethargy by shaking a leg on the health front. A family function may have you at its forefront. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Good preparation will keep you well prepared to meet any situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts threaten to disrupt your focus.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. You will be efficiency personified on the work front today. Spending time with children or younger siblings will help in cementing loving bonds. An out of town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue.

Love Focus: Lover may need your company today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Previous investments will start giving good returns now. Those in the creative field are likely to get appreciated for their current work. A disturbed daily routine may have an adverse effect on your health. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. A piece of immovable property can come to you through a will or gift.

Love Focus: This is the time to reaffirm your commitment to lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Monetary situation remains stable and additional earning is foreseen. Those new on the job will get all the help they need to establish themselves. Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. A property matter promises to turn out the way you want it to.

Love Focus: An exciting person is likely to come into your life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Business cum leisure trip will help you unwind without affecting the professional front. Home remedy is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with a recurring ailment. Take financial matters seriously, as you can make mistakes. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. Good preparation blended with luck may find you sailing smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can develop feelings for a co-worker and the good news is it will not be a one-sided affair!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money will come to you from various sources to strengthen the financial front. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Unwavering focus at work will help you achieve whatever you are aiming for today. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. You are likely to fare well on the academic front, irrespective of how you have prepared.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is the time to consolidate your gains on the financial front. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. Those regular in workouts will find a distinct improvement in their health and fitness. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. You may drive down to someplace exotic and enjoy your heart out. Efforts on the academic front put in now will pay rich dividends later.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to reciprocate in full measure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. Mental peace and harmony is yours for the asking today. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. A trip may get cancelled. You are likely to benefit from a property related matter. Things turn out well for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Partner will be his or her own loving self as problems disappear.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A venture undertaken by you is likely to prove most profitable. You are likely to hit it off with a new workplace colleague. Days of rest between days of workouts promise to keep you fresh and energetic. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favorable on the home front. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Heartening news on the academic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Love Focus: Spending time together is foreseen for young lovers.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

