Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 29, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. A windfall is likely to keep you in a buoyant mood. Your view regarding a change at home will be appreciated. A family get- together or an outing will prove exciting. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You are likely to find yourself fitter than usual. Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. Implementing your ideas at work promises to keep you gainfully employed. The family member seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. A vacation is likely to materialize for some. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: The lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

A changed diet will help in coming back in shape. Those wanting cheap loans may get lucky. A prestigious assignment or appointment comes your way. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Professionally, you will be able to achieve your goals. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and harmony on the domestic front. Speed and comfort is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Keeping close tabs on someone on the academic front will be to your advantage.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. Those seeking accommodation near their place of work will get lucky. Looking after an elderly will give you due recognition and add to your reputation. Some of you can do extensive travelling today and enjoy it too! A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get a lucky break.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Choosing the best from several health options will benefit. Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. This is an excellent time to showcase your hidden talents. Taking time off to visit friends and relations is possible for some. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to give immense fulfilment.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Good savings will help you in footing unforeseen expenditures. A change on the professional front can prove advantageous for you. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with family and friends. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

A change of scene will be good for health. A friend is likely to step forward to finance your dream project. Your efforts will succeed in bringing normalcy to your environment. An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house.

Love Focus: Some of you may crave for company and look for romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Working women will be able to balance housework and job admirably. Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. Adequately preparation is advised for those undertaking a journey. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution.

Love Focus: Partner will make efforts to resurrect flagging love life.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Beige

On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. The financial situation remains satisfactory. An understanding with someone will make your job easy. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness to the family. Going out with friends will take your mind off some pressing matters. A property decision may prove unfavourable. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Close encounters with someone you love may hit you like a surge of electricity!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. The day seems favourable as you efficiently go about your job. Parents will be particularly supportive of all your endeavours. A vacation with friends can be planned soon. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Good earning is foreseen from a side business. This is the time to get into action and make your mark. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Chances of owning a house of your own look bright for some. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: A budding romance is likely to give immense joy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon