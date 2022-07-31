Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 31, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Gift of the gab and good handling of clients promise to win them over. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. Eating right is the key to your good health and will keep you fit and energetic. If you are looking for peace on the home front, you are in luck. Driving around in a new vehicle cannot be ruled out. A much awaited house construction may be started.

Love Focus: A date with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. A fantastic break is likely to come your way as regards real estate.

Love Focus: Those planning an outing with lover are slated to have a good time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Your efforts are likely to become profitable soon. Focus on health can become a priority for some. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. An overseas invitation may find some packing their bags. Your plans to acquire property will move along smoothly. You remain strong on the academic front and shine in whatever you participate in.

Love Focus: Love life can take a hit as lover has to go away for some time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Someone is likely to be good to you at work and make your day. Pending payment may take some time to materialise. There will be no problems as far as health is concerned. Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch the eye of someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Additional perks come your way on the professional front. Constraints regarding money are set to disappear, so rejoice. You can implement some new ideas to remain fit. A new addition in the family can give hours of joy to some. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house. You may remain on the forefront in gaining mileage out of a social situation.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

An exciting event is likely to bring the family together. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. Issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably. A home remedy can work miracles in curing a nagging ailment. A skill needs to be perfected to avoid lagging behind others at work. A bonanza awaits some on the financial front.

Love Focus: You can get into a romantic mood and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will have the confidence of driving a hard bargain at work or in business. A hefty commission awaits those finalising a deal. Balanced diet is likely to carry you far on the health front. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. You may lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive.

Love Focus: Beauty care will keep some in the reckoning on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Things look encouraging on the professional front. This is a good time to plan for your financial future. A home remedy can work miracles in curing a nagging ailment. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will succeed in maneuvering yourself to a position of advantage at work. Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. Your resolve to keep yourself fit begins to show results. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun. This is a good time to finalise property as stars are poised favorably. Good time management will hold you in good stead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to have fun with an opposite number.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. You may make your own life miserable by lagging behind at work. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. Those who have taken up sports will soon achieve top physical condition. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to remain consistent on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a good time with lover.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Impulse buying may set you back by a few thousands. A positive feedback is likely to remove all obstacles on the professional front. Being meticulous in your exercise regimen will keep you fit in body and mind. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Care and support of spouse or lover will provide a sense of immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Money flows in and promises to make you financially strong. A rival at work may extend a hand of friendship at work. You will manage to remain regular in your exercises and come back in shape. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some. You are likely to lead the way on the academic front.

Love Focus: Be careful in what you promise lover or you may face a trying time to keep it!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

