All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 8, 2023(Pixabay)

Weight watchers will succeed in remaining in shape through their own efforts. Good earning will find you in a comfortable monetary situation and will help you enhance your quality of life. The professional scene looks immensely favourable, especially regarding career. Some of you may get busy arranging the marriage of an eligible member of the family. A short vacation is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Your efforts on the social front will be lauded and can even get you some kind of recognition.

Love Focus: You will enjoy interacting with someone you love on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. Health remains excellent and will keep you energetic. A professional issue is likely to be most competently handled by you. A fun time with family is foreseen and promises to enhance togetherness. Those seeking a break from the routine may head for an enjoyable vacation. Furnishing a new property may be on your mind. Some of you will get a chance to rejoice in someone's success.

Love Focus: You may have to cater to lover’s moods on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You remain in the prime of your health. Shifting base is indicated and is set to give you a joyous time with people you love. Something planned meticulously on the professional front will go perfectly well. You may find spouse supportive in your endeavours. Attending a family function is on the cards and may prove favourable for the eligible. Those travelling alone may find some interesting company. Correct judgement of a situation will keep your interests safe.

Love Focus: Lover will fully sustain your romantic mood, so enjoy the togetherness to the hilt!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Options to buy something you want may not materialise soon. Someone is likely to give you a treat today. Spouse may seem too happy, find out why. Physical work will keep you fit. Good earning may keep you in an upbeat mood today. Satisfactory time is foreseen for those who have joined a new job recently. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time. Spending time in shopping will be time well spent.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Higher ups are certain to favour you on the professional front. Those pursuing academics are likely to excel. Enjoying the day with those you click well with is foreseen. Socially, you are likely to boost your image. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. Exploring a new place is possible and will prove most interesting. Shifting into a bigger house is possible for some.

Love Focus: Chances of meeting someone who understands you look bright.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. Monetary stability is assured. Getting a letter of appreciation for a job well done will be a feather in your cap. Some positive changes on the home front can be expected. Going out of town to attend a seminar or conference is possible for professionals. Setting up a new house is likely for some. A spiritual person can have a positive influence on you.

Love Focus: This is the best time to enjoy the company of someone you have recently met on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to feel comfortable in a set routine. Not being regular in workouts may start telling your health soon. Your investments are likely to give good returns. Your colleagues at work will be most supportive and may even share your burden. You will find the family supportive of your ideas. Some of you may be busy packing for a long trip. Some of you can expect a boost in your quality of life.

Love Focus: Excitement is in store for those in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is best to go by the advice of someone at work, who is more experienced. A financial upswing is foreseen that will make you comfortable on the monetary front. A much-awaited posting to a better place is in the pipeline, so rejoice! An enjoyable family time is indicated with your near and dear ones. An outing with friends is on the cards. Raising the quality of life will be in your interest.

Love Focus: For those seeking love, a happy situation is indicated on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Efforts on the health will prove beneficial. A chance to travel may come your way. Returns from previous investments will manage to finance something you desire. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind to execute something important on the professional front today. Giving quality time to family is indicated and will lead to strengthening of loving bonds.

Love Focus: Looks and charm may draw you towards someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you may collect an advance for a big project. You are likely to take good care of your health by joining a fitness club. You will be able to keep your work in order on the professional front. A family get-together will provide an opportunity of meeting everyone. A good time is foreseen in an outing. Setting up a new house or buying something new for the house is indicated. Chance of getting some kind of recognition on the social front is possible.

Love Focus: Romance remains as exciting as ever and promises to keep you happy and fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will succeed in consolidating your position at work. An assignment given to you on the academic front will be completed satisfactorily. You are likely to make your family proud by your achievements. Some of you may enjoy driving out with friends. You may start thinking in terms of property. Fun time is about to begin, so hold your horses! Keeping fit and energetic may become your aim on the health front.

Love Focus: The one you are going steady with may decide to take romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Professionally you can enjoy a spot of fame by going after something others consider impossible. You will be able to keep your coffers brimming and enjoy your wealth too. Family will be loving and caring, and extend all the help required. Keeping good health will become your aim and you will put in the efforts to achieve it. A short journey proves refreshing and rejuvenating. On the social front, you may be involved in something interesting today.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

