All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 11, 2023 (Pixabay)

You are likely to get serious about your health and take steps to come back in shape. Wealth is likely to come to you from more than one source. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Money pours in through a property deal.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Some of you are likely to tap a few more sources for adding to your wealth. Doing something right the first time is likely to impress one and all on the work front. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked with someone you secretly love is rife.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those trying to make a venture profitable will succeed. Chances of promotion may start looking very real for some. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings. Something included in your diet is likely to have a positive effect on your overall health. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. Some of you may be in the process of giving final touches to a new house.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front are likely to cheer you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. A raise is on the cards for the privately employed. Making a mark on the professional front will not be difficult. A celebration on the domestic front is in the offing and will keep you in an upbeat mood. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. A fantastic break is likely to come your way as regards real estate. Your hard work will finally pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are likely to get strengthened.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. Extra money can tempt you to indulge in a bit of luxury! You will be able to cover your mistake at work without anyone getting to know! Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. A welcome break from work may come in the form of a short vacation. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to get close to someone you are secretly in love with.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. Financial help will be forthcoming and will help realize some of your dreams. Assignment or result submitted by you at work is likely to come under all round praise. Family life will be most satisfying and without outside interference. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. Those aspiring for scholarship will have no difficulty in achieving their objective.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Rising expenses will not be able to dent your financial front, as you earn well. You will get all the support you need on the professional front. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Dietary control will become a key to your good health. A fun trip can be organized today. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share your romantic mood today, so expect romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Previous investments may start giving good returns. Those nearing the deadline for a project at work may get an extension. You are likely to remain much happy and contented on the family front. Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go ahead. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health wise, you are likely to feel on the top of the world. You will have enough to buy a thing that is expensive. A business initiative will be worth the effort, so go for it. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally and a new house possessed. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a foregone conclusion, so enjoy your heart out!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Money will not pose much problem, as you are likely to have enough. A pat on the back is in store for some at work. Tips of a family elder will help you in keeping domestic tensions at bay. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. You are likely to get the opportunity to go in for property that fits your pocket. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of getting close to someone you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Things start looking brighter on the financial front. You will need to be at your best on the professional front today. Home will be a happy place as you enjoy an extended break from work. Joining health-conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Attempts to brighten up your love life will succeed and how!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all. Some previous investments mature and bring in good money. Expect total support from family. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. You will be able to meet a deadline without much problem today. A change of lifestyle just to keep good health is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Finding love in a most unusual place cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

