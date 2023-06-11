Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 11-17, 2023 predicts job hazards

Weekly Horoscope Taurus, June 11-17, 2023 predicts job hazards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 11, 2023 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus weekly horoscope for June 11-17, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. This week is an ideal time to invest in your financial future.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, get Ready to Bloom and Embrace Change!

﻿Taurus, the cosmos is inviting you to step outside of your comfort zone and take risks. This week will bring opportunities for growth and transformation, but you must be willing to let go of old habits and beliefs that are holding you back.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 11- June 17, 2023; The universe will reward your courage and hard work.(shutterstock)
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 11- June 17, 2023; The universe will reward your courage and hard work.(shutterstock)

﻿As a Taurus, you are known for your practical and grounded nature. However, this week, the stars are urging you to break free from your routine and embrace change. While it may be scary at first, the rewards will be worth it. Whether it's trying a new hobby, pursuing a career change, or taking a chance on love, the universe is opening doors for you. Don't let fear hold you back from seizing these opportunities. Remember to trust your instincts and stay true to yourself.

﻿Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

In matters of the heart, this week is all about taking risks. Single Taureans may find themselves drawn to someone new who challenges their perspective on love. Committed Taureans may find that their relationships are undergoing a transformation as they learn to communicate and compromise with their partner in new ways. Embrace the changes and trust that the universe has your back.

﻿Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

This week is an excellent time for Taurus professionals to pursue new opportunities and take risks in their careers. Whether it's a new project, a promotion, or starting their own business, the stars are aligned in your favor. Trust your skills and take bold steps towards your goals. The universe will reward your courage and hard work.

﻿Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

Taurus, this week is an ideal time to invest in your financial future. Consider making long-term investments that will pay off in the years to come. However, be cautious about taking financial risks and make sure to do your research before making any big decisions. Trust your intuition and don't let fear hold you back from building a stable financial future.

﻿

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

Taurus, it's time to prioritize your health this week. Whether it's taking up a new exercise routine or committing to a healthy diet, focus on nurturing your body and mind. Pay attention to any warning signs or stressors that may be affecting your wellbeing and take proactive steps to address them. Remember, a healthy body leads to a healthy mind and a fulfilling life.

﻿

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

﻿

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

sun signs astrology horoscope today taurus horoscope taurus + 2 more
