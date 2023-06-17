All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 17, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Good physical fitness will make you excel in an outdoor game. A money making scheme can get you all excited and may prove profitable too. Spouse may want you to spend time together. Professionals looking for a job switch can expect a long wait. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. You will find people warming up towards you on the social front.

Love Focus: Those in love can consider popping the question today.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Purple

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Financial front remains stable. Someone’s advice on the fitness front will prove most beneficial in retaining perfect health. Someone may look up to you for guidance on the professional front, so don't disappoint. A relaxing environment on the home front will help you to unwind. Change of plans will make the vacation even more enjoyable. Keeping cordial relations with all will help you in making your place on the social front.

Love Focus: Take the first step for the sake of improving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number- 15

Lucky Colour- Red

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Those approaching the promotion zone may need to review their career profiles. Things may become a bit difficult on the professional front, but you will manage to handle them well. Some of you can get busy organising a social event. You will feel much fitter and more energetic than before, as your efforts on the health front succeed. Domestic front is likely to remain most peaceful and serene. Something concerning property will work out in your favour.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible.

Lucky Number- 5

Lucky Colour- Green

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Some of you can expect a pat on the back for a job well done. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. Go ahead with an important financial decision as stars appear favourable. A family get-together will provide an opportunity to meet everyone. This is a favourable day for setting out on a leisure trip. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. This is likely to prove an extraordinary day, when things go as you want them to!

Love Focus: A loved one living abroad is likely to arrive, bringing joy and happiness along.

Lucky Number- 6

Lucky Colour- Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Something that you have done for someone is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. Your contribution to the family will be much appreciated. Your desire for a vacation may soon be fulfilled. Fine coordination may be required in whatever you are involved in at work. Someone may seek your help on the academic front, so offer it wholeheartedly. You will have enough to finance an expensive purchase. Someone close may pay you a visit and brighten your day.

Love Focus: Taking initiative on the romantic front is certain to make your love life more exciting.

Lucky Number- 8

Lucky Colour- Magenta

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You will save a good amount through bargain sales today. Your valuable suggestion will be well received on the work front. A competitive environment will see you come in your element. Domestic life will be most blissful as you come close to your loved ones. A much-anticipated trip may get cancelled at the last moment. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. It is best to avoid outside food.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number- 11

Lucky Colour- Orange

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Keeping fit and energetic may be on your mind and it may even make you take up a healthy activity. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Something great is in store for you on the professional front. Family's support and concern prove most encouraging. A comfortable journey is envisaged for those travelling by road. Property acquired previously may give excellent returns. Getting invited to a party or a function is possible on the social front.

Love Focus: A chance encounter can blossom into a full-fledged romance.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Yellow

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Professional prospects are likely to brighten up for some. Efforts on the domestic front without appreciation may seem like a waste of time. Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. A vacation is in the offing, so pack your bags for somewhere exotic. Some good news can be expected on the property front. Fun time is foreseen on the social front, as you get a chance to meet your near and dear ones.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Cream

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Handsome earnings are foreseen for those associated with the fashion and textile industry. Good eating habits will keep you in perfect shape. An unexpected career move is possible that may bring you greater prosperity and mental satisfaction. An elder's advice will prove most beneficial. An overseas trip may be undertaken by some to meet their loved ones. Someone's support will help in keeping your confidence high.

Love Focus: Today, it can be more of a slanging match than togetherness on the romantic front!

Lucky Number- 18

Lucky Colour- Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

You will be more careful in your spending, than before and strengthen the financial front. Choosing healthy alternatives become your priority and help you keep in shape. Your professional capabilities will help you get established firmly on the professional front. Family's support and concern for something you are involved in will be most encouraging. An overseas trip may materialise for some. You make all the right moves on the social front and manage to retain your popularity.

Love Focus: Strengthening the bonds of love is indicated with the one you love.

Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Someone in the family is likely to go abroad for higher studies. Adding to your skills will help you in bagging a better job. New opportunities are likely to brighten the horizon for those quick enough to seize them. A home remedy needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as it may not suit you. A vacation is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Romance and togetherness are indicated.

Lucky Number- 17

Lucky Colour- Golden

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Your efforts to come back in shape are likely to succeed. You will need to judge a new employee well before reposing full faith in him or her. Rivalry on the academic front may motivate you to do better. You may decide to spend some days with someone out of town. You will be able to earn well, as new avenues open up. You will take a step nearer to resolving a property dispute. Something started today is certain to succeed, as you are going through an auspicious phase.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated in full measure by the one you love.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Blue

